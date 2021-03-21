Recently inaugurated by Jokowi, here are the details of Toraja airport





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – President Joko Widodo inaugurates Toraja airport in South Sulawesi on Thursday March 18, 2021. It is hoped that Buntu Kunik Airport will facilitate tourist access to Tana Toraja. There are two airports that were opened at the same time that day. Namely, Buntu Kunik Toraja Airport, located in Mangkendek District, Regency Tana Toraja and Pantar Airport, located at Alor Regency, east of Nusa Tenggara. Jokowi Pantar Airport was opened almost from Toraja Airport. “Hopefully these two airports can be used to increase regional economic growth, create more jobs and trigger new economic centers,” Jokowi said broadcast on the Presidential Secretariat’s YouTube channel on Thursday, March 18, 2021. Toraja Airport has actually been operating since September 4, 2020, as its construction was completed in mid-2020. There are 2 airlines which have served regular flight activities namely Wings Air and Citilink. The route is Makassar-Toraja, and vice versa. The aircraft owned by the Wings Air airline became the first commercial aircraft to land at Toraja Airport in South Sulawesi on August 20, 2020. The first test was previously carried out with the calibration-type aircraft Hawker 900 XP owned by the Department of Transport on August 12, 2020. Read: Now there is an airport Toraja is an alternative means of transportation to land above the clouds Buntu Kunik Airport stands majestically over an area of ​​141 hectares. This airport features a nuanced design with the local wisdom of the traditional Tana Toraja house. Buntu Kunik has a runway with a length of 2000 meters and a width of 30 meters which can be landed by similar ATR 72-500 / 600 aircraft. Then the apron has dimensions of 94.5 x 67 meters and taxiway an area of ​​124.5 x 15 meters. The 1,152 square meter passenger terminal also complements the airport with its capacity to serve 45,000 passengers each year. The construction of the airport on the hill will cost around 800 billion rupees. Great expense was spent cutting three hills to build a track. Now access to Toraja is only about 40 minutes. Previously, access to Toraja took 8 to 9 hours of travel. Indeed, the airport zone is included in the 3TP zones (disadvantaged, remote, outermost and border) in Indonesia. “Finally, we can inaugurate the Toraja airport and it is operational. I asked the minister, how long is this airport? 800 billion rupees because we had to cut three hills. Three hills have been cut, 6 million cubic meters of land to be removed from there, ”said Jokowi as posted on the Presidential Secretariat’s YouTube channel on Thursday, March 18, 2021. FEBIOLA ANNYSIS







