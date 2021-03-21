Cavallo Veloce for the main event





South Indian challenger Cavallo Veloce, from the yard of coach B. Sureshs, has an advantage over his rivals in the Dr SC Jain Sprinters (Gr.2) championship, the star event of Sunday races ( March 21) here.

The rails will be placed 6 meters from 1200 m to 1000 m and then 9 meters wide from 800 m to the winning post.

1. FOREST PLATE (Div. II) (1,200 m), cl. V, 5 years and over, rated 4 to 30, 2:30 p.m .: 1. Stars For You (8) Bhawani 59, 2. Tristar (1) Chouhan 58.5, 3. Michelangelo (6) TS Jodha 58, 4. Tough Cop (4) Ayyar 58, 5. Arrecife (2) A. Imran Khan 57.5, 6. Galoping Star (10) S. Amit 55.5, 7. Hollywood Park (9) NB Kuldeep 55.5, 8. Roman (11) Nazil 55.5, 9. Arabian Storm (5) J. Chinoy 55, 10. Honorable Eyes (3) Dashrath 53.5, 11. Primum Non Nocere (13) Kaviraj 52, 12. Gandalf (7) Peter 51.5 and 13. Cristo Boss (12 ) MS Deora 49.

1. STARS FOR YOU, 2. TRISTAR, 3. ARRECIFE

2. SA WAHID PLATE (1600 m), cl. V, rated 4 to 30, 3.00: 1. Iron Throne (15) TS Jodha 59, 2. Marrakech (6) CS Jodha 58, 3. Hot To Trot (9) Dashrath 57, 4. Kamaria (8) Bhawani 57, 5. Princess Snow (2) J. Chinoy 57, 6. Kingsway (13) A. Imran Khan 56.5, 7. Marlboro Man (7) Shubham 56.5, 8. Blue Blood (3) Nirmal 56, 9. Circle Of Love (10) Trevor 56, 10. Smugglers Art (12) Kaviraj 56, 11. Patriots Day (4) Aniket 55, 12. Willows (5) Vishal Bunde 55, 13. Irish Eyes (14) Nazil 53, 14. Saddled The Wind (1) A. Prakash 53 and 15. Adonijah (11) Pierre 52.

1. IRON THROTTLE, 2. MARRAKECH, 3. LOVE CIRCLE

3. MAYORS ‘TROPHY (Div. II) (1,200m), Cl. IV, noted 20 to 46, 3.30: 1. Sergio (5) Sandesh 59, 2. Cest LAmour (10) J. Chinoy 55, 3. Lady Lanette (8) MS Deora 54.5, 4. Superleggera (7) Zeeshan 54, 5. Stick to plan (11) P. Shinde 53.5, 6. Dilbar (6) Hanumant 52.5, 7. Sufiyah ( 1) Parmar 52,5, 8. Feel Lucky (2) S. Amit 52, 9. Hioctane (4) Kaviraj 52, 10. Sussing (9) Shubham 51 and 11. Sparkling Glory (3) Nazil 50.

1. HIOCTANE, 2. SERGIO, 3. LADY LANETTE

4. MAYORS ‘TROPHY (Div. I) (1,200 m), Cl. IV, rated 20 to 46, 4.00: 1. Birkin Blower (10) Aniket 61.5, 2. Pepper (11) A. Imran Khan 60, 3. Theodora (2) K. Bhagat 59, 4. Untitled (9) Shubham 58,5, 5. Bold Advance (7) Kaviraj 56.5, 6. Timeless Deeds (1) Dashrath 56, 7. Dharasana ( 8) Sandesh 55.5, 8. Percivale (12) Bhawani 55, 9. Flash Force (4) Peter 54.5, 10 Hayden (3) Marchand 54, 11. Lightningonmyfeet (5) CS Jodha 54 and 12. Shes The Queen (6) MS Deora 52.5.

1. BLOWER BIRKIN, 2. THEODORA, 3. DHARASANA

5. JAYARAMDAS PATEL GOLD TROPHY (2000 m), cl. IV, noted 20 to 46, 4.30: 1. Theon (late Trimaran) (9) Chouhan 62, 2. Maplewood (8) CS Jodha 60, 3. Fanfare (10) Shubham 59.5, 4. Fleur De Lys (1) Dashrath 59.5, 5. La Teste (6) Zervan 58, 6. Magic In The Wind (3) Parmar 57.5, 7. Flaming Lamborgini (7) Srinath 56, 8. Rubik Star (2) Bhawani 55, 9. Fire N Ice ( 5) Neeraj 54.5 and 10. Cabo Da Roca (4) Sandesh 53.5.

1. FLAMING LAMBORGINI, 2. THEON, 3. THE TEST

6. DR. CHAMPIONSHIP SC JAIN SPRINTERS (Gr. 2) (1,200m) (Term), 4 years and over, 5.00: 1. Augustus Caesar (4) Neeraj 59, 2. Cavallo Veloce (7) A. Imran Khan 59, 3. Corfe Castle (1) Trevor 59, 4. Gazino (2) Nazil 59, 5. Iron Age (6) Srinath 59, 6. Kildare (3) Sandesh 59, 7. Leopard Rock (5) Chouhan 58 and 8. Smashing Blue (8) Zervan 56.5.

1. FAST HORSE, 2. KILDARE, 3. CHÂTEAU DE CORFE

7. LT. COLLAR. GOVIND SINGH TROPHY (VRC) (1,400m), (Termes) Maiden, 3 years old only, 5:30 am: 1. Euphoric (2) S. Amit 56, 2. Flying Scotsman (5) CS Jodha 56, 3. Johannesburg (8)) Chouhan 56, 4. The President (6) TS Jodha 56, 5. Zuccarelli (4) Dashrath 56, 6. Aah Bella (9) Sandesh 54.5, 7. Arctic Bay (7) Santosh G 54.5, 8. Full of grace (11) Zervan 54.5, 9. Selena G (3) Parmar 54.5, 10. Southern Light (10) Trevor 54.5 and 11. Supreme Angel (1) Neeraj 54.5.

1. FLYING SCOTSMAN, 2. THE PRESIDENT, 3. FULL OF GRACE

8. FOREST PLATE (Div. I) (1,200 m), cl. V, 5 years and over, rated 4 to 30, 6.00: 1. Pulverize (11) A. Prakash 60.5, 2. Safdar (6) Shahrukh 60.5, 3. Grand Architect (8) Ayyar 60, 4. Crosswinds (2) A. Gaikwad 59, 5. Istanbul (4) Marchand 58.5, 6. Brightness (13) S. Amit 58.5, 7. On Va Danser (9) J. Chinoy 58, 5, 8. Titanium (3) A. Imran Khan 58.5, 9. Gold Member (7) Dashrath 58, 10. Airmax (10) Santosh G 57.5, 11. Gold Magic (12) Neeraj 57.5, 12. Phoenix Spirit (1) Zeeshan 54.5 and 13. Sandras Secret (5) Peter 54.5.

1. PULVERIZE, 2. TITANIUM, 3. SAFDAR

Best days: FLAMING LAMBORGINI

Jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8; Treble (i): 2, 3 and 4; (ii): 5, 6 and 7; Tanala: all races; Super Jackpot: 3, 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

