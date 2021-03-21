Politics
Jokowi’s anger and 3 million tonnes of salt imports
Merdeka.com – Government Jokowi again decided to import 3 million tonnes of industrial salt this year. In fact, President Joko Widodo has warned against salt imports, which has never been a solution for a long time.
The Minister of Marine Affairs and Fisheries (KKP), Sakti Wahyu Trenggono, said the government has decided to import salt. This decision was taken at a meeting of the Ministry for the Coordination of Economic Affairs some time ago.
“The import of salt was decided at a meeting of the coordinating minister, through a balance sheet. So, based on the balance sheet, how much is the shortfall, it will be imported later. We support it because it is included in the law on job creation, ”said Minister Trenggono.
In October last year, President Jokowi was angry and said that the people’s salt problem had not been resolved so far. In fact, neither party wanted to find a way out.
“The salt quality of the population is still low, so it does not meet the standards of industrial needs. This must be a solution. We know the problem but we have never found a solution,” Jokowi said. at the Merdeka Palace Jakarta Center, Monday (5/10).
According to data as of September 22, 2020, there are still 738,000 tons of popular salt that is not absorbed by the industry. Therefore, the former governor of DKI Jakarta demanded to find a solution. “Until people, the salt can be bought,” Jokowi said.
Not only that, Jokowi also pointed out the low domestic production of salt in Indonesia. So that they continue to import salt. “So look for the easiest way, which is to import salt. In the past, this is how it continues and there has never been a solution,” Jokowi explained.
Jokowi gave an example of the national need for salt in 2020 of up to 4 million tonnes per year. Meanwhile, domestic salt production, Jokowi said, has only reached 2,000,000 tons. “As a result, the allocation of salt for industrial needs is still high, namely 2.9 million tonnes. I think we need to do corrective measures, starting from a major overhaul of the supply chain, upstream to downstream, ”Jokowi said.
So what is the reason the government imports 3 million tonnes of salt?
Read More: Reasons Why Imports Should Be Made …
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]