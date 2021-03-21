Jokowi’s anger and 3 million tonnes of salt imports

salt. © 2012 myclfree.com

Merdeka.com – Government Jokowi again decided to import 3 million tonnes of industrial salt this year. In fact, President Joko Widodo has warned against salt imports, which has never been a solution for a long time. The Minister of Marine Affairs and Fisheries (KKP), Sakti Wahyu Trenggono, said the government has decided to import salt. This decision was taken at a meeting of the Ministry for the Coordination of Economic Affairs some time ago. “The import of salt was decided at a meeting of the coordinating minister, through a balance sheet. So, based on the balance sheet, how much is the shortfall, it will be imported later. We support it because it is included in the law on job creation, ”said Minister Trenggono. In October last year, President Jokowi was angry and said that the people’s salt problem had not been resolved so far. In fact, neither party wanted to find a way out. “The salt quality of the population is still low, so it does not meet the standards of industrial needs. This must be a solution. We know the problem but we have never found a solution,” Jokowi said. at the Merdeka Palace Jakarta Center, Monday (5/10). According to data as of September 22, 2020, there are still 738,000 tons of popular salt that is not absorbed by the industry. Therefore, the former governor of DKI Jakarta demanded to find a solution. “Until people, the salt can be bought,” Jokowi said. Not only that, Jokowi also pointed out the low domestic production of salt in Indonesia. So that they continue to import salt. “So look for the easiest way, which is to import salt. In the past, this is how it continues and there has never been a solution,” Jokowi explained. Jokowi gave an example of the national need for salt in 2020 of up to 4 million tonnes per year. Meanwhile, domestic salt production, Jokowi said, has only reached 2,000,000 tons. “As a result, the allocation of salt for industrial needs is still high, namely 2.9 million tonnes. I think we need to do corrective measures, starting from a major overhaul of the supply chain, upstream to downstream, ”Jokowi said. So what is the reason the government imports 3 million tonnes of salt?

Reasons for imports still in progress Trade Minister (Mendag) Muhammad Lutfi explained why the government decided to open a 3 million tonne salt import tap this year. This was done to meet the needs of industrial salt. According to the Minister of Commerce, the quality of industrial salt produced in the country does not match the quality of imported salt. “So what we are talking about is salt imported for industrial needs, where our salt which is produced by PT Garam and salt producers has not yet matched the quality of industrial salt,” the minister explained. of Commerce in a weekly update with the Minister of Commerce. , Friday (19/3). The Minister of Commerce spoke from the beginning when the industry started using industrial salt standards. He gave an example of instant noodle producers who need industrial salt in their production. “There have been problems in the past, if you know that instant noodles cost around Rp. 2,500. In that Rp. 2,500, the cost of salt is Rp. 2. But if the salt does not meet the specifications of the ‘salt industry, Rp2 can destroy Rp2 500 instant noodles. This is what is the problem now, ”he said. Lufti stressed that to match the quality of imported salt, the domestic salt industry must be more attentive to see the opportunities and develop the quality. “What can be done to become self-sufficient? Not only the quantity, but the quality. This is what the domestic industry must see as an opportunity to improve the domestic industry,” he said. The government even said that 3 million tonnes of imported salt was in line with BPS data.

According to CPM data Industry Minister Agus Gumiwang said the salt needs of the industrial sector have yet to be met through imports. However, the implementation of salt imports still goes through a strict process, including audits to verify the demand for salt by industry players. “The determination of the salt import figures itself has passed a direct audit process to industrial users and the figures are in line with BPS data,” said Agus, Jakarta, Friday (3/19). The Ministry of Industry, Agus said, still assesses the import of industrial salt every three months. The need for imports has increased due to additional investment in the salt user industry. “In addition, the existing industries have a growing need,” he explained. Agus said the total salt demand for the industrial sector in 2021 will reach around 4.6 million tonnes. The most important needs are in the food and beverage industry, the pharmaceutical industry, the chemical industry and the pulp and paper industry. “Satisfying the need for imported salt raw materials and auxiliary materials can create added value for these sectors,” he said. The chemical industry, for example, imports salt worth USD 54.8 million and is able to create added value in the form of exports worth USD 12.5 billion. Likewise, the food industry, which imported salt worth USD 19.2 million for its raw materials and industrial support, was able to export products from its sector worth USD 31.1 million. billion USD. Agus added that for the uptake of salt by the population to continue to increase and the industrial sector to be assured of the supply of raw materials, good synergy is needed to improve the quality of locally produced salt. “This is an inter-ministerial / institutional task to encourage improvement of the quality of local salt so that it meets industry standards,” he explained. Not only the volume, the industry also needs saline raw materials of quality and certainty of supply. For several industries such as the Alkaline Chlorine Plant (CAP), pharmaceutical and cosmetic products, oil drilling, as well as various foods, a quality salt that meets Indonesian national standards is required. “The industry also needs the certainty of supply and continuity based on expected production time. This is to ensure the availability of industrial products in the market,” said Agus. [idr]

