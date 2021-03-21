In times of national crisis, Boris Johnson may have been hoping for a low-key marriage, but it seems increasingly distant.

I hear his future wife Carrie Symonds enlisted the help of a corporate event planner suggesting that an elaborate affair might be on the cards instead.

I guess Carrie, 33, casually introduced her friend Dixie Maloney, 35, as a “ wedding planner ” to friends.

Dixie’s official role is unclear, but she works as an event producer for Publicis Media, a multinational advertising and public relations company that owns Saatchi and Saatchi and brings in $ 11 billion a year.

She describes herself as “an event maker, sun worshiper, dog lover, cat mum, food enthusiast, person who shuns high intensity exercise and enjoys having a good time.” Although she has no other famous followers,

Dixie is followed on social media by Carrie and Nimco Ali, a government adviser who is Carrie’s best friend and who is urged to play a role in the marriage.

Carrie’s friends will no doubt wonder if she’s paying Dixie for her help and advice.

As we all know by now, the Prime Minister’s finances have become strained since Carrie announced the renovation of 200,000 Lulu Lytle-style Lulu Lytle from No 10, not to mention their annual Daylesford food bills, estimated at 12,000.

Pictured: Carrie Symonds and Boris Johnson at the 2019 Conservative Party Conference

Dixie, whose real name would be Leigh, started a company called Energize And Engage four months after Boris and Carrie’s engagement announced last year.

He is described as being involved in “financial intermediation, public relations and communication activities”.

Three family members are listed as administrators. A source said: ‘At first Carrie wanted to get married before Wilfred was born.

Then Covid struck and she was happy to have a marriage with only 15 people, but Boris told her that she deserved a bigger marriage with all of their friends and family.

Pictured: Carrie’s friend Dixie Maloney

Carrie may have taken this as a license to plan an extravaganza when all the restrictions were removed. This could be a great demonstration of Boris’ success with the immunization program.

Boris, 56, will be the first prime minister in 198 years to marry during his tenure and a grand wedding, perfectly planned, would suit the woman Tatler described last month as’ Grande’s most powerful woman. -Brittany ”.

When I asked Dixie if she was working with Carrie, she read my messages but didn’t respond.

Tin hats on it!

I hear Boris’ former main assistant Dominic Cummings anticipating a Harry and Meghan-style moan on Oprah about Carrie when he appears before the parliamentary select committee on May 26.

So much so that I heard he was joking with friends that he was going to ‘shoot a Meghan’ and ‘speak his truth’.

Its truth or THE truth? Time will tell us…