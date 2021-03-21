It’s time for Keir Starmer to choose the jugular, without losing his own credibility and principles







I read Andrew Grices’ column on Keir Starmer battling the conservative portrayal of work as weak, with interest and agreement that indeed Keir Starmer is between the rock to go too slow on divisive matters. and the difficult place of being perceived as being in conflict over totemic issues which apparently the public is totally up for. Understandably, as a former lawyer he’s heavy on details while Johnson is notably a consummate lightweight in this case, never known to sweat the tough stuff. Of course, most government proposals amount to a heavy hammer for cracking several multi-complex nuts at the same time. This flies in the face of Starmers’ much more thoughtful approach, but he has to come out, if not fight, with a real proactive stance, which now matches the mood of the audience. His reasoned, rational approach to PMQs is a master class and most people would say yes, he’s right there, but that’s inevitably countered by Boris Johnson, who is enjoying some elevation with the public and isn’t rational about losing. this ascendant. So yes, Starmer must allay the fears of his own MPs and supporters that he will not follow in the wake of a populist prime minister and right-wing interior minister and go for the jugular without losing his own credibility or his principles, which made him elect. in the first place. Gender equality President Recep Tayyip Erdogans’ decision to withdraw Turkey from the Istanbul Pact that protects women from gender-based violence is deplorable to say the least. Women face multiple societal challenges related to widespread violence, poverty, marginalization and mental illness. Women have the right to participate and to be equal partners in the sustainable development of their inclusive societies. It is time to entrench a human rights-based approach, based on community engagement, citizen participation, rigorous dialogue in all policies and behaviors that affect us all. Nuclear waste The UK wants to expand its nuclear arsenal to 260 warheads (apparently 180 wiped out towns will not be enough). At the same time, we can barely get a 1% pay raise. 100 for our nurses. The total cost of Trident over its lifetime has been estimated at nearly $ 200 billion. For that money, you could fund the NHS to the tune of, say, £ 350million per week for 10 years. Theres a thought. Learn the hard way As a result, systematic health inequalities have been exacerbated and death rates have accelerated. It didn’t have to be that way. The recent prioritization of people with learning disabilities in vaccine deployment is warmly welcomed, but frustrating that it has taken so long. Many lives could have been saved if the guidelines had been changed more quickly. As we look beyond the pandemic, we must learn from the experiences of the past year to improve health care delivery and tackle inequalities. This must start with urgently addressing the backlog of annual health checks; an essential tool to help people with learning disabilities and autism maintain their health. The omission of social protection from the budget and the lack of recognition of the social service workforce is appalling. The government must prioritize fulfilling its promise to implement social care reform. Without it, old mistakes are doomed to repeat themselves. People with learning disabilities and autism deserve better than this.

