New lockdowns in Europe, foreign fans banned from Tokyo Olympics





Several European countries introduced new lockdown measures on Saturday as they battled the surge in coronavirus infections, while organizers of the Tokyo Olympics were forced to announce an “inevitable” ban on foreign supporters to ensure the Games security. Residents of Poland, parts of France and Ukraine, the capital of Ukraine, have all woken up to new restrictions, with most shops closed and people urged to work from home. Elsewhere in Europe, frustrations over the COVID-19 borders were spreading, with scuffles at a large anti-restrictions protest in the German city of Kassel, and thousands joining a similar protest in Liestal, in Swiss. “End the lockdown” and “Corona rebels” read the placards held by protesters during the demonstration in Kassel, organized by a group that drew far-left and far-right activists as well as anti-vaxxers and conspiracy theorists. The pandemic is still accelerating around the world, with the number of new Covid-19 infections increasing by 14% globally over the past week, according to AFP data. Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has become the latest world leader to test positive – two days after receiving China’s Sinopharm vaccine. The former cricket legend is self-isolating with mild symptoms, his spokesperson said. France’s “ lockdown-lite ” More than a third of the French population is now under a new lockdown as the country, along with several European neighbors, battles a third wave of the virus. But the borders are lighter than those applied at the height of the pandemic last year, with schools remaining open and hairdressers, shoemakers and chocolate shops added to an expanded list of companies allowed to accept clients. The government has also removed forms once required to justify all trips outside the home, which have been widely ridiculed as an example of excessive French bureaucracy. On the sunny banks of the Seine, some Parisians questioned whether the restrictions could really be called “lockdown”. “I don’t see any change other than closed stores,” said a resident named Philippe, walking with his daughter among cyclists and joggers. AstraZeneca dispute intensifies Dispute over AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine shows no sign of abating, with EU chief Ursula von der Leyen threatening to halt jab exports if the bloc does not receive its deliveries first. The Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical giant delivered just 30% of the 90 million doses of vaccines it had promised for the first quarter of the year, blaming production delays at its EU factories. “We have the option to ban a planned export. This is the message to AstraZeneca: you fulfill your contract with Europe before you start delivering to other countries,” von der Leyen told the media group German Funke. EU officials are furious that AstraZeneca failed on the continent while fully meeting its British commitments – which allowed the recently departed EU member to give at least half of its adult population a blow on Saturday. AstraZeneca has also had to deal with fears that its injection could cause blood clots, with more than a dozen countries having recently suspended its use. Several European countries, including Germany and Italy, resumed AstraZeneca vaccinations on Friday after a full appeal from European regulators and the World Health Organization. But the Scandinavian countries, Denmark, Norway, Sweden and Finland, have all said they want more information before they roll out the vaccine again. Seeking to reassure their populations, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his French counterpart Jean Castex both received a dose of AstraZeneca on Friday. “I literally didn’t feel anything. It was very good, very fast,” said Johnson who fell seriously ill from Covid-19 last year. Foreign supporters banned from the Olympic Games With more than 400 million doses of vaccine already injected around the world, the organizers of the Tokyo Olympic Games had previously presented this summer’s Games as a chance to provide “proof of the triumph of the humanity on the virus “. But on Saturday, Olympics officials said foreign fans would be banned because it remains too risky to invite large international crowds to Japan. “We need to ensure a safe and secure environment for all participants,” said Tokyo 2020 chief Seiko Hashimoto. “It was an inevitable decision.” The unprecedented ban will make the Tokyo Games the very first without foreign spectators.

