Flour doesn’t have to be expensive, says Shibli





ISLAMABAD: Senator PTI Shibli Faraz said on Saturday that setting the support price for wheat at Rs 1,800 per 40 kg and announcing a subsidy for cheap flour was clear proof of Prime Minister Imran’s kindness Khan with the farmers. He tweeted to say that the development of the country and the development of the agricultural sector is linked to the prosperity of the farmers and that the prosperity and development of the farmers is the mission of Prime Minister Imran Khan. The federal and provincial governments of PTI are committed to ensuring the supply of inexpensive flour to the common man. Flour will not be expensive despite the increase in the support price of wheat, subsidies are given to benefit consumers, he noted.

The senator said the federal and provincial governments would ensure that half of their strategic reserves (five million tonnes) come from imported wheat.

When the government buys wheat from abroad to meet half of its strategic needs, the pressure on the domestic availability of wheat will be lessened. Bank credit lines for wheat purchases will only be available to flour mills and those registered with the government, he noted. Shibli said the credit line application would mention the wheat storage locations, while the flour mills could get as much wheat as they wanted, but it would be necessary for the flour mills to grind the wheat and not store it for a long time. subsequent sale. The government will take action to curb hoarding, he noted.

