5 facts about pre-employment cards increase participants’ skills by up to 88%, here is Jokowi’s answer: Okezone Economy





program Pre-employment card organized by the government, yielded positive results for its participants. Based on the results of the survey, the majority of them after participating in the various trainings offered, their skills have improved. 1. Jokowi called the skills of participants in the pre-employment card up to 88% President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) said that in the pre-employment pay-per-view training program report, 88% of participants had increased skills. According to the survey, 88% of their skills have increased, which is what we hope, Jokowi said in a briefing from the President of the Republic of Indonesia to recipients of the 2020-2021 pre-work card virtually. , Wednesday (3/17/2021).

2. Participants in the pre-employment card are encouraged to continue improving their skills. Jokowi called on all pre-employment cards to keep upgrading their skills so that they can continue to compete amid intense competition in the world of work. Because in a time of competition like this. We correct skills, skills, fix them, fix them, we lose them. You know, how come we lost our jobs. Because of skills, others improve skills, improve skills and we don't. This is what I have to remind you. The days are that the speed of change is very fast now, Jokowi said. 3. The pre-employment card offers 1,700 training courses Jokowi said that in the pre-work card program, there were around 1,700 trainings. And there are about 1,700 trainings, 1,700 types of trainings prepared by 165 training institutions. "The number is important, so participants are free to choose which one is chosen according to their interests and possibly their talents," he said. 4. 5 training courses most interested by participants in the pre-employment card The most popular training is online marketing. Online marketing is the five most interesting trainings by participants in the pre-employment card. Second, the food and drink. Third, there is information technology (IT). The fourth concerns office matters. Then the fifth is linked to entrepreneurship, entrepreneurship. 5. Of the 55 million registered, only 5.6 million were accepted Jokowi also said there were over 55 million people who signed up for pre-work cards, and only 5.6 million were accepted. The minister responsible for the coordination of the economy (Airlangga Hartarto) said that around 55 million were registered on this pre-work card. But those who participated in 2020 were 5.6 million. And this year, only 1.8 million people. This means that there are very many devotees. What does it mean? "Not all of them have been housed yet," Jokowi said.

