5 facts about pre-employment cards increase participants’ skills by up to 88%, here is Jokowi’s answer: Okezone Economy

JAKARTA – program Pre-employment card organized by the government, yielded positive results for its participants. Based on the results of the survey, the majority of them after participating in the various trainings offered, their skills have improved.
Related to this Okezone summed up some interesting facts on Sunday (3/21/2021).
1. Jokowi called the skills of participants in the pre-employment card up to 88%
President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) said that in the pre-employment pay-per-view training program report, 88% of participants had increased skills.
According to the survey, 88% of their skills have increased, which is what we hope, Jokowi said in a briefing from the President of the Republic of Indonesia to recipients of the 2020-2021 pre-work card virtually. , Wednesday (3/17/2021).
2. Participants in the pre-employment card are encouraged to continue improving their skills.
Jokowi called on all pre-employment cards to keep upgrading their skills so that they can continue to compete amid intense competition in the world of work.
Because in a time of competition like this. We correct skills, skills, fix them, fix them, we lose them. You know, how come we lost our jobs. Because of skills, others improve skills, improve skills and we don’t. This is what I have to remind you. The days are that the speed of change is very fast now, Jokowi said.
3. The pre-employment card offers 1,700 training courses
Jokowi said that in the pre-work card program, there were around 1,700 trainings.
And there are about 1,700 trainings, 1,700 types of trainings prepared by 165 training institutions. “The number is important, so participants are free to choose which one is chosen according to their interests and possibly their talents,” he said.