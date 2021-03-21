Boris Johnson urged to secure British freedoms as fears grow | Politics | News

Protests in London: Anti-lockdown protesters clash with police

The Prime Minister faces a backbench rebellion this week when MPs vote on extending emergency coronavirus laws. Tuesday marks one year since the start of the first lockdown. The Prime Minister’s roadmap promises a return to normalcy by mid-June. But some scientists have suggested that many restrictions should remain in place. Now MPs have urged Mr Johnson to pledge that all freedoms will be restored when they are safe. Philip Davies, MP for Shipley, West Yorks, said last night: ‘Once the pandemic is over, we must ensure that all of our traditional freedoms are fully restored and that any attempt to undermine them is vigorously resisted.

On Friday, a record number of vaccinations – more than 700,000 – were issued. This means that more than half of adults in the UK have now received at least one stroke. Critics are now calling on the prime minister to speed up the end of the lockdown measures, with some MPs threatening to vote against the renewal of the laws on Thursday. The coronavirus law is an emergency law that was introduced in March of last year. It gives the government a range of powers, including the right to restrict public gatherings and the ability to order businesses to shut down. There is a vote every six months to extend it, with an overall deadline of two years. The debate on the measures takes place as MPs today back the Sunday Express crusade to ensure the restoration of British freedoms and protected once the virus is defeated. The campaign will also tackle growing attempts to limit freedom of speech in Britain.

Conservative MPs call on PM to speed up end of lockdown measures

Concern within the Conservative ranks about the toll the lockdown entails continues to grow. A group dubbed the Cabinet’s “Famous Five” – ​​Chancellor Rishi Sunak, International Trade Secretary Liz Truss, House Leader Jacob Rees-Mogg, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng and Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick – are seen like prominent voices that oppose any pursuit. delay in lifting restrictions. Some ministers outside the Cabinet are pushing for speeding up until the lockdown is over. Others expressed concern about the power of senior science advisers. Ahead of Thursday’s big vote, MP Steve Baker wondered why, with vaccinations on the rise, powers were still needed. Mr Baker is vice chairman of the Covid Recovery Group of Conservative MPs, which has opposed the use of general lockdowns. He said: “With so many vulnerable people now vaccinated, people may wonder why the restrictions the government is introducing this coming week are tougher than they were last summer when we didn’t have vaccine.

High-ranking MPs have issued a warning that the restrictions undermine Britain’s historic freedoms

“The powers of detention under the coronavirus law are disproportionate, extreme and completely unnecessary. “Renewing them would not be reconcilable with the Prime Minister’s guarantee that we are on a ‘one-way street to freedom’ by June 21.” He said of the restrictions: “They are extremely damaging to the well-being, health and livelihoods of people. “The time has come for this dark chapter in our history to come to an end and for us to take back our freedoms once and for all.” Windsor MP Adam Afriyie warned of the economic impact of too slow to update restrictions. He said: “I am afraid that some minds in the government are focusing on arbitrary dates rather than on the reality of the hospitalization and death data, which we were told in January would determine the unlock. Senior MPs have also issued a warning that the lockdown restrictions undermine Britain’s historic freedoms and must be curtailed. Sir Graham Brady, Chairman of the 1922 Committee representing Conservative backbenchers, said: “I commend the Sunday Express for its campaign to preserve our freedoms. “There is nothing more important – we gave them up too lightly.” Former Cabinet Minister Esther McVey, founder of the Blue Collar Conservatism movement, pointed out that the outrage over the police handling of the vigil for the assassination of Sarah Everard last week was a direct result of the powers of emergency. She said: “Parliament must now act to restore hard-won public freedoms and stop this new authoritarianism in its tracks.”

Boris Johnson is set to face rebellion for his efforts to renew lockdown powers for six months

His comments came as thousands of protesters defied the law and gathered in Trafalgar Square to protest the continued lockdown, which has led to further clashes with police. Thirty-three people were arrested during anti-lockdown protests yesterday as protesters tangled with officers wearing riot helmets in Hyde Park in London. A day of retreat, supported by the Daily and the Sunday Express, is scheduled for Tuesday – a year after the start of the first lockout. The country will remember the 125,000 deaths from Covid and the sacrifices of business and others, as well as the efforts of the NHS during the fight against the virus.

There are concerns that the restrictions will stay in place for the long term