Erdogan withdraws Turkey from EU domestic violence treaty





ISTANBUL In two surprise midnight decrees, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan withdrew Turkey from an international treaty on the prevention of violence against women and ousted the head of the central bank, measures likely to appeal to his partisans but to distance it further from Western partners. Mr Erdogan had been pushing the idea of ​​withdrawing from the treaty, known as the Istanbul Convention, for more than a year as he courted conservative and nationalist supporters to bolster its waning popularity. Women’s groups immediately announced a protest rally on Saturday afternoon. The president, who has increasingly insisted on increased central bank control, appears to have opposed an interest rate hike last week by central bank chief Naci Agbal. Mr Erdogan has consistently concentrated more authority in his own hands during his 18 years in office. His latest actions, on the night of Friday to Saturday, came amid a wave of attacks on political opponents who appear to be destined to solidify his political base.

Its communications director, Fahrettin Altun, defended the treaty decision, insisting the president continues to be an advocate for women’s rights. Opponents of the deal have argued that it causes divisions within families and encourages divorce. Mr Erdogans’ Islamist-leaning government has sought to reshape the debate on women’s rights by upholding traditional family values ​​on women’s equality and emphasizing the role of women as caregivers of children. Women’s groups counter that violence against women exploded during Mr. Erdogans ‘tenure, and they blame his support for traditional conservative values ​​and perpetrators’ impunity before the law.

Mr Erdogan will not be re-elected until 2023, but his popularity has plummeted amid an economic downturn. Opposition parties are gaining strength and at this point he would likely struggle to win a presidential election even with his nationalist allies. The Erdogans toolkit has the face of Janus, said Soner Cagaptay, director of the Turkish research program at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, referring to the Roman god usually depicted with a face turned to the past. and another towards the future. Distracting, dividing and wooing the opposition is not a linear path to him.

However, the latest measures mark the departure of a more conciliatory position of Mr. Erdogan and his officials towards the United States and European partners. With President Biden’s arrival at the White House, Turkey had adopted a much more low-key tone towards the United States, citing its long-standing alliance and shared strategic interests. Relations between the two countries are particularly weak, with Turkey facing sanctions for the purchase of the Russian S400 missile system and heavy fines against the state bank Halkbank for its role in violating sanctions against it. Iran. Mr Biden has not spoken to Mr Erdogan since taking office, but officials in his administration have already raised concerns about human rights. Mr. Erdogan also reiterated his willingness to join the European Union. But his latest actions were announced just after a video conference with senior EU officials on Friday in which they called for a de-escalation of tensions and the measures appeared to be a calculated snub. The Council of Europe said on Saturday that Turkey’s withdrawal from the Istanbul Convention was deplorable because it compromises the protection of women from women in Turkey, across Europe and beyond. The withdrawal from the international treaty was announced early Saturday in a terse line in the Official Journal of the Presidency, the website on which the government posts bills passed by parliament as well as presidential rulings and decrees. Mr Agbal’s impeachment was announced in a separate decree. The central bank chief had only been in office since November, when Erdogan appointed him in an effort to stabilize the lira’s decline and an increasingly precarious economy. His appointment was hailed on international markets as a sign of more stable management.

Many in Turkey have denounced a week of authoritarian decisions. Atilla Yesilada, economic and political commentator in Istanbul, describes the movement as a despicable act of recidivism, as well as a harbinger of early elections. Burak Ulgen, a writer, tweeted: Abolishing the Istanbul Convention means patting men on the back and telling them, please go ahead, you can kill women. The blood of all the murdered women in this country is in your hands. The decrees followed recent attacks on Mr. Erdogan’s political opponents who appeared to be aimed at satisfying his political supporters. On Wednesday, Turkey’s top prosecutor lodged a complaint with the Constitutional Court for shutting down HDP, the largest pro-Kurdish party, accusing it of links with a militant Kurdish group. This prompted a quick warning from the State Department that such a move would unduly reverse the will of Turkish voters. On the same day, the Turkish parliament voted to strip a prominent HDP lawmaker and human rights defender of his seat and ordered him to remove it from the chamber. And on Friday, a leader of the country’s Human Rights Association was arrested in a morning raid on his home, one of 20 similar detentions in Istanbul and Ankara. Mr Erdogans acts against the HDP and human rights defenders seen as sympathizers of the Kurds are seen as a political calculation to enhance the prestige of his alliance with the Nationalist Movement Party, which has lost its support for rival Iyi party these last months. . The tactic also appears to be an attempt to divide the opposition.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos