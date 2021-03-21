A house not in order





How does a nation put its own house in order? And, in the context of its relationship with a neighbor bordering on hysteria, how does a nation bury the past? A tall order, of course. But the imperative to put our house in order and bury the past in order to move forward has always been present for those who think rationally and have the capacity to learn from history.

Yet a lot of attention is paid when the Army Chief of Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, makes these observations. Which he did on Friday, the second day of the Islamabad security dialogue. Prime Minister Imran Khan had made somewhat similar remarks at the opening session of the Dialogue a day earlier, stressing the benefits of peace in South Asia.

However, General Bajwas’ speech had a broader reach and, judging by the media response, carried more weight. In any case, the army chief had more quotes to quote. There was a hint of authority in his argument for peace with India and in his call for help from the world in this pursuit.

The big question is whether this is a fresh start that could lead to a paradigm shift in military establishments’ perceptions of national security. Of course, the focus remains on Kashmir and, as Imran Khan pointed out, India must take the first step to normalize bilateral relations.

One problem is that paradigm shifts are not done routinely or in a business as usual process. Remember that such remarks were not acceptable not too many years ago.

With that thought in mind, I would like to limit my attention to General Bajwas’s assessment that Pakistan has realized that without putting our own house in order, nothing good can be expected from [the] outside. This means that we must first explore the reality of Pakistan’s internal situation and its general sense of direction, measured against the progress made.

This analysis would be in perfect harmony with the evolution of the political situation and this week has been rich in events on this front. Unexpectedly enough, the opposition alliance, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), suffered a setback on Tuesday when differences over mass resignations from assemblies led leaders to postpone the March 26 long march against the government. government.

True to his reputation, the leader of the PPP, Asif Ali Zardari, was able to surprise the PML-N by expressing reservations about the PDM’s plan to submit resignations with the launch of the long march.

In the context of a tiff reported between Zardari and Maryam Nawaz during a long and tense meeting of the PDM leadership in which Zardari was virtually present, the PPP will now decide its position on resignations on April 4, the anniversary of the death of party founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, in consultation with his Central Executive Committee.

So March 26 will not be the Red Letter Day it was meant to be in that momentous March. But this date is of constant importance because it is the independence day of Bangladesh, our former East Pakistan. In addition, Bangladesh is celebrating its Golden Jubilee this year. Fifty years have passed since that traumatic event in our history, a tragedy we have struggled to forget as a nation.

This opportunity allows me to compare the distance Bangladesh and Pakistan have traveled separately over the past 50 years. It’s easy to see where we are now if you look at the vital statistics for both countries. Bangladesh is ahead of Pakistan in many ways. There are figures that I would not like to quote, with specific reference to social indicators.

How it happened and what it means could also have been discussed in the Islamabad Security Dialogue where the focus was on relations between India and Pakistan, the two countries endowed with nuclear weapons from South Asia. But Bangladesh is also relevant in the region and gives us lessons to learn.

So much so that Nicholas Kristof, in his New York Times column on March 10, argued that Bangladesh could be an example of poverty reduction in the United States. In his view, the richest and most powerful country in history has accepted astonishing levels of child poverty as a moral flaw of the United States.

It is no use remembering that Bangladesh was considered a basket case when it was born and that for a few years it embodied despair. But the country’s phenomenal success is attributed to the education and empowerment of its women. Unfortunately, these issues were not specifically addressed in our security dialogue.

Our performance in the field of education is dismal and our attitude towards the emancipation of women is illustrated by the animosity generated by the Aurat March even at the official level.

Kristof noted that today 98 percent of children in Bangladesh complete primary school. Even more surprising for a country with a history of gender disparities, there are more girls in high schools in Bangladesh than boys.

Interestingly, he rightly pointed out that Bangladesh did not have great leaders. We may be happy to find a sector that we do not have to envy. But Bangladesh’s investments in human capital have created momentum from which we can all learn. In short, the secret of Bangladesh is education and girls.

So this is the moment of truth for Pakistan. The road we have taken leads us nowhere. Let us leave aside our comparison with Bangladesh; Thirty years ago, we owed China in terms of per capita income. We are stagnant while other countries are advancing. A reference to South Korea from our five-year development plans in the 1960s is a fairy tale we must forget.

Yes, General Bajwa is right. We need to get our house in order. But who will do it and how?

The writer is a seasoned journalist.

E-mail: [email protected]

