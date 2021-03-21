Chinese crackdown shrinks big tech down to size

Stricter regulations, billions of dollars in shares lost overseas, and government promises to get even tougher – Chinese tech giants are reeling from what looks like a sustained Big Brother attack on innovation and enterprise.

But there’s a reason the escalating crackdown largely lures Chinese consumers with a shrug: It’s widely seen as necessary.

China is increasingly concerned about chaotic online lending and accusations of powerful platforms coercing merchants and misusing consumer data, reflecting global unrest with Big Tech, Facebook, Google and others are also subject to scrutiny at home and abroad.

“With China, it’s immediately about the Communist Party. But if the British government did that, people would probably agree,” said Jeffrey Towson, head of research at Asia Tech Strategy.

“These actions seem quite reasonable.”

Companies such as e-commerce giants Alibaba and JD.com, as well as messaging and gaming colossus Tencent, are among the world’s most valuable companies, feasting on the growth of Chinese digital lifestyles and the government ban on major US competitors.

But they have become victims of their own success.

The unrest erupted in public view last October when Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma committed the cardinal sin of publicly criticizing Chinese regulators for their increasingly serious warnings about his company’s financial arm. , Ant Group.

Ant Group’s Alipay platform is ubiquitous in China, used to buy everything from meals and groceries to groceries and travel tickets.

Slow regulatory oversight has also allowed Ant to expand into lending, wealth management, and even insurance. Tencent’s fintech profile has also increased.

As a result, they have become “overly powerful players capable of pushing regulatory boundaries without considering systemic risks,” consultancy firm Eurasia Group said in a research note.

These ambitions clashed with Beijing’s multi-year campaign to purge its chaotic financial system of a dangerous build-up of debt.

Chinese debt soared to 335% of gross domestic product by the end of 2020, according to the Institute of International Finance. Previous lower levels had already raised concerns at the International Monetary Fund.

The official response to Ma’s unusual outburst was uncompromising: Ant’s record $ 35 billion Hong Kong-Shanghai IPO was abruptly suspended, Ma disappeared from public view for weeks, and the regulatory screws have been tightened.

China is expected to force Ant and Tencent to start running their lending operations like banks, which will lead to higher oversight and financial accountability – things fintech executives had largely avoided.

“They will have to meet the capital requirements and create financial holding companies. They can’t escape it, ”said Ke Yan, senior analyst at DZT Research.

The Wall Street Journal reported last week that Alibaba was also under pressure to dispose of a wide range of media assets, including a potential sale of Hong Kong’s South China Morning Post.

The uproar has sliced ​​billions of dollars off the value of shares of Chinese tech companies.

In the Chinese crackdown, size matters.

While just over 20% of US retail spending is online, China is expected to exceed 50% this year. China’s major platforms have hundreds of millions of users, amplifying concerns about industry concentration and data privacy.

Ma’s unusual explosion was seen by many as a direct challenge by Big Tech to the authority and influence of the Communist Party.

But Ke said, “I don’t think (the crackdown) was started by Jack Ma. It’s been planned for a long time.”

The unease with the growing influence of technology is not unique to China.

“Most of the big governments around the world are focusing on this issue like they weren’t two years ago. Everyone seems to think Big Tech has grown too powerful,” Towson said.

Such crackdowns are not unusual in China.

Its economy has transformed so rapidly over the past few decades that regulators often catch up, ending up making headlines with crackdowns that analysts say are often necessary – albeit belated – to resolve issues. problems that appear.

“It’s a very ‘Chinese’ approach: ‘Let it run so as not to stifle innovation, and we’ll intervene a bit later,’ ‘Towson said, adding that China was’ rightly concerned’ about the growth rate of fintech.

Many Chinese netizens say the crackdown should have come sooner. Consumers are increasingly expressing privacy concerns as the use of facial recognition and other advanced technologies expand in China.

Other measures may be forthcoming. President Xi Jinping last week called for tighter controls to prevent online monopolies and financial chaos.

It could “destroy the walled gardens built by Alibaba and Tencent,” Eurasia Group said, leading to “a leveler playing field for small businesses and better choices for consumers.”

Ant’s possible IPO is expected to be severely curtailed, but China’s stocks are unlikely to significantly change the competitive landscape and potential growth in such a crucial industry, investment group CLSA said in a research report.

“The regulatory risks are exaggerated,” he added.

It may take a while for the “dust to settle,” Ke said, but he adds: “there is still huge growth behind these companies.”