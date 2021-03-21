Pak Jokowi, the pandemic can be controlled by the end of 2021 Use this research





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The government is aiming for collective immunity which will be created on March 15, 2022 in Indonesia. Collective immunity can be achieved when 70% of the total population has been vaccinated. However, this target is considered too ambitious and unrealistic given the low vaccination target per day and the limited availability of vaccines. University of Indonesia (UI) epidemiologist Pandu Riono said the government’s goal should not be to speed up herd immunity, but to control the pandemic. The reason is that vaccines are not the main way to control outbreaks if they are not given to the right people. “Bring the pandemic under control, which is to reduce the number of people admitted to hospital, then reduce the number of deaths if possible to zero. This is one of the things other countries are doing,” Pandu said during a conversation with CNBC Indonesia, Sunday (3/21/2021). According to him, vaccination should be a priority for the elderly, after health workers. Pandu said the elderly or someone between the ages of 40 and 60 were more likely to contract Covid-19. “If this is done with supporting data and on the basis of age groups, the hospital will be relieved. The deaths will subside and it will have a high psychological impact on this nation,” Pandu said. “It happened in Israel, in England, but not one hundred percent. But today, we are even tempted to politicize vaccinations to seek sympathy,” he continued. Another note concerns the issue of vaccine stock. According to Pandu, Indonesia cannot rely solely on vaccines from abroad. The national industry must intervene to double the stock of vaccines. “We can produce Sinovac in Indonesia, as long as we get a license,” he said. Once the stock is available, the government must increase the number of vaccinators to accelerate the vaccination target per day, which is still quite low. In addition, President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has long aimed to vaccinate 1 million people in one day. Finally, the government must be more aggressive in spreading the importance of immunization. In addition, in recent times, several vaccine products have become public debates. The government must provide education on the fact that vaccines are safe to use. “Finally, the focus is on areas of high pandemic in large cities. Jabodetabek, Semarang Raya, Bandung Raya, Yogyakarta, Surabaya, Solo, Malang, Makassar,” Pandu said. “If carried out consistently, then this pandemic will be brought under control at the earliest by the end of the year. But after that it will be gradual. The goal must be a controlled pandemic, then collective immunity.” , he explained.



[Gambas:Video CNBC] (friends)



What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos