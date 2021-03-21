I want justice for my daughter

China, through the Party chairman and President Xi Jinping, said it has always acted “in an open, transparent and accountable manner.” But during the same period, Dr Li Wenliang, who later died from the effects of the virus itself, was reprimanded for spreading the rumors. On the WeChat group, he wanted to warn his colleagues about a virus similar to SARS. Citizen journalists They were arrested. On January 3, the WHO reported the outbreak to the WHO, but the opening has yet to materialize.

Chinese financial news site Caixin previously reported that labs were being asked to destroy patient samples. According to China, this was a “precautionary measure” for “unauthorized” laboratories. On January 14, health officials said in a private meeting that human-to-human infection was possible, but that information would not be shared with the outside world.

Their hands were short

Then the great Chinese New Year migration would be in full swing, and the planned holidays could continue until then. On January 20, two weeks after authorities learned of the information, chief epidemiologist Zhong Nanshan told state television that the virus was indeed being transmitted from person to person. Three days later, Wuhan was first closed, after which the whole of Hubei province was closed. There were a lot of sick people, and the doctors couldn’t cope, said a severely impressionable Yang.

Sadness and anger are alternatives. There was almost nothing to eat or drink. Their hands were broken, my daughter was lying in her shit for hours. Her daughter died two weeks after the first symptoms of fever appeared. Yang, who jostles himself but is stuck in the central quarantine facility, did not hear. After two weeks, her husband already knows her, but he doesn’t dare tell her the bad news at first.