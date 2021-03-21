Another protester dies and international pressure increases against army

At least one person was shot dead by security forces on Saturday in Yangn, Myanmar’s main city, on another day of protests against the February 1 coup. Meanwhile, international pressure against the military is increasing. The Malaysian government has joined with the Indonesian government in calling an emergency meeting to address the Burmese crisis.

At least 238 people have already been killed amid Myanmar police and military crackdown on those calling for a return to democratic government, according to a count by the Association for Assistance to Political Prisoners.

On Saturday, a young man was shot and killed in one of the districts of Yangn, the country’s largest city, amid a new attack by security forces on protesters.

But the bloodshed has not stopped the thousands of people who reject the February 1 seizure of power by the military and demand the release of the political leaders of the civilian government elected at the polls and held by the military.

Protesters run as security forces fire tear gas amid the crackdown on protests that reject the February 1 coup. In Thaketa Township, Yangon, March 19, 2021. AFP / STR

Some citizens stress that they have had to adopt new strategies, but all of them to continue to make their voices of rejection heard.

“We protest where there is no police or army, when we hear that they are coming, we disperse quickly () We will protest in any way we can until our revolution wins Activist Kyaw Min Htike said shortly before taking part in a protest near the center from the town of Dawei, in the south of the country.

However, the authorities continue to attack peaceful protests under the gaze of the international community.

Dozens of residents who gathered that day in Mandalay, the country’s second largest city, were injured when a vehicle collided with them while police fired rubber bullets at them, according to the local press.

The mobilisations against the army have also spread to other towns such as Kyaukme and Hsipaw in the northeast; Kawlin, to the north; Hpa-an and Myawaddy, to the east; Labutta, in the Irrawaddy River Delta; Myeik, to the south. and the central town of Yay Oo.

Malaysia, Indonesia call for emergency meeting to address Burmese crisis

Western countries have repeatedly condemned the military coup and the United States has issued sanctions against those responsible. Meanwhile, Asian nations, who for years have shied away from criticizing their neighbors, are beginning to speak out.

In the last hours, the Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin joined Indonesia’s call for an emergency meeting of Southeast Asian countries to deal with the crisis.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo, in some of the strongest remarks ever made by a leader in the region, said the violence must end immediately and called on Brunei, president of the Association of South Asian Nations. Is, to call an emergency meeting.

Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin has called an emergency meeting of Southeast Asian countries, previously convened by Indonesia, to address the crisis in Burma triggered after the military coup.https://t.co/NTMimxrQX7 – EFE News (@EFEnoticias) March 20, 2021

Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said he was dismayed by the continued use of deadly violence against unarmed civilians. Singapore also expressed its disapproval.

“I am appalled by the continued use of deadly violence against unarmed civilians which has resulted in large numbers of deaths and injuries, as well as suffering across the country. There is no justification for the use live ammunition against peaceful protesters is unacceptable. ” Yassin said in a statement.

However, the Burmese military has shown no sign of being influenced by pressure from abroad and continues to defend its takeover by force.

The advice is justified by an alleged fraud, already ruled out by the electoral commission, during the elections of November 8, during which the political party of the leader of the country Aung San Suu Kyi won a resounding victory over the candidates of the institution military.

The army promises to hand over power to the leaders elected in new elections, for which a date has not yet been set. But its presumed intention is called into question, in a country which was under a strict military government since the coup d’état of 1962 and until 2011. Precisely, the elections of last November were the second of the short democratic transition of the country. country.

With Reuters and EFE