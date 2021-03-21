Henry McLeish: Boris Johnsons’ war on decentralization is clear





FORMER Prime Minister Henry McLeish called on all parties in Scotland to defend Holyrood, warning that Boris Johnson has “declared war” on decentralization.

The former Scottish Labor leader said the Prime Minister was seeking to ‘wipe out’ the 1998 decentralization agreement through new internal market legislation.

Writing in the Sunday National today, he argued that momentum for Scotland’s increased powers has now stalled. He said: “Under Boris Johnson, dangerous times lie ahead. Much will depend on how the SNP performs in the May election and Johnson’s response to the outcome. It is time for all parties to show some unity in defending our Parliament and the 1998 Rules. “Scotland’s future may not be decided for many years to come, but in the meantime the theme should be ‘Hands off Scotland’.” A Scottish Government report earlier this month described how decentralized powers are being eroded by UK Home Market Act, including the UK government now regularly legislating in decentralized policy areas and taking spending power in decentralized areas. READ MORE: Henry McLeish: SNP civil war leaves door open for Tory decentralization dismantling McLeish described it as “more than a takeover.” He said: “In the spirit of Brexit, ‘taking back control’ is ruthlessly applied to Scotland. “Boris Johnson declared war on the 1998 devolution regulations. The Prime Minister pays little heed to the Scots or Scotland. His attempts to dismantle the very foundations of our decentralized government and parliament are bold and senseless. “He does not recognize that our disunited kingdom requires serious reform. “Instead, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland are seen as out of step, irritating and ungrateful. “Under this sad vision of the future, Scotland must be brought into line.” McLeish said Johnson had decided Scotland needed to be ‘more meaningfully reintegrated’ into the Union and was willing to use the ‘crudest political methods, tactics and bribes’ to keep Scotland under control. He continued: “To hold up the Union Jack, move government jobs to Glasgow and East Kilbride, more defense work, build tunnels under the sea, expand the idea of ​​free ports, business zones and direct funding of investments, leaving Rees-Mogg loose at the shipping box, throwing insults and declaring Scotland a district, are all part of an elaborate strategy to declassify Scotland as a nation and to demote it to regional status, as was seen in Whitehall for much of the first half of the 20th century. century.” He added: “Let us not forget the inactive Conservative chatter around revising the Barnett formula.” McLeish said Johnson’s government was trying to “reclaim” Scotland at a time of a “perfect storm” of events leading up to the Holyrood elections, and the issue concerned the Scots’ right to determine their own. own future, rather than the country’s final constitutional destination. “Boris Johnson has embarked on a shocking strategy to derail Scotland’s progress and pursue politics with a rogue set of ideas,” he added. “If sensible Union reforms are ignored by this government or by Westminster and if Johnson succeeds in undermining a great experience in Scotland, then the Scots will have to choose between staying, on Boris Johnson’s terms, or leaving the Union.







