Ankara calls on Egyptian Islamists to mitigate media attacks

ANKARA – Turkey is urging the Egypts-based opposition media in Istanbul to tone down criticism of President Fattah al-Sisi as Ankara attempts to reestablish ties with Cairo, those involved said on Friday.
The Egyptian authorities welcomed the good initiative of the Turkish side.
Ayman Nour, an exiled Egyptian opposition figure and head of the Muslim Brotherhood-linked al-Sharq TV channel, confirmed in television comments that Turkish officials demanded the channels tone down their rhetoric. He said they were not ordered to stop or stop broadcasting programs.
A dialogue has started between us and the Turks as part of changing the rhetoric (of these channels), Nour said.
After President Mohamed Morsi was ousted in 2013, Nour fled to Turkey, where he criticized President Abdel Fatah al-Sisi. In April 2017, a lawsuit to strip him of his Egyptian nationality was filed, then dropped.
An al-Sharq editor-in-chief told The Associated Press that Turkish officials requested it during a meeting in Istanbul on Thursday with officials of al-Sharq and two other channels, Mekamleen and Watan. . Officials told broadcasters they could continue to broadcast about Egypt but not against the Egyptian government, citing negotiations between Turkey and Egypt, according to the editor.
The Turkish megalopolis is home to three mostly pro-Brotherhood television channels with Egyptian media activists: Al Sharq, a liberal media outlet belonging to opposition figure Ayman Nour; Watan, the spokesperson for the Muslim Brotherhood and Mekameleen, an independent channel close to the Islamist movement.
Nour told AFP he had a meeting with Turkish officials on Thursday in which they expressed Ankaras’ desire to see the media tone down their criticism of the Sisis regime.
Nour denied reports that Turkey threatened to shut down Egyptian opposition channels or to expel opponents of Sisi.
The possibility of shutting down channels or expelling journalists or political opponents was never raised, Nour said, calling the meeting in a civilized tone and not involving any diktats.
But sources within the Istanbul-based Egyptian opposition said in meetings with some media outlets Turkish officials raised the idea of cutting some programs and excluding some presenters.
The suggestion was rejected, one of the sources told AFP on condition of anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the discussions.
But all options are on the table, including leaving Istanbul and moving to another country if rules are imposed on us that we cannot agree to, the source said.
Yasin Aktay, an adviser to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, also denied that Ankara planned to expel or hand over Egyptian journalists and political opponents in Cairo.
Turkey will not arrest anyone or deliver anyone, Aktay said on social media.
However, television stations immediately stopped broadcasting some political programs, said an editor who asked not to be named due to the sensitivity of the issue.
There was no immediate comment from the Muslim Brotherhood group.
Hamza Zawba, a former spokesperson for the Morsis Freedom and Justice Party, arrived in Turkey in 2014 and has so far presented a show on the Mekameleen TV channel.
Turkey has accepted us to live here in exiles, no one else has done that, he told Al Jazeera a few months ago, adding that Turkey provided them with a living space to challenge the narrative. of Sisis.
[The show] is a place to express my point of view and to give analysis, to face media claims about the coup and to raise awareness of what is going on, he said.
It could all be over now. The editorial limits of anti-Sisi channels have clearly narrowed.
Egyptian Minister of State for Information, Ossama Heikal, welcomed the Turkish decision, calling it a good initiative statement from the Turkish side which creates a favorable atmosphere to discuss the differences between the two nations.
Ankara launched a charm offensive aimed at restoring relations that were severed when Sisi led the military expulsion of Turkey-backed Islamist leader Mohamed Morsi in July 2013.
Turkey appears to want to show the Egyptians that it is serious about bilateral reconciliation after a lukewarm reaction from Cairo to its overtures. But Turkey still has a long way to go to break the pattern of hostility towards countries in the region.
Earlier this month, Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry admitted diplomatic contacts had been established with Turkey, but speaking to the parliaments’ external relations committee, the words warned are not enough, they must be accompanied by documents.
Analysts say Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has extended olive branches to his rivals in the face of potential European Union sanctions and a tough new diplomatic line from US President Joe Biden.
Relations between Ankara and the Arab quartet of formerly boycotted countries remain mired in animosity and geopolitical differences, including the role of Turkey and its alliances in the region, diplomats and knowledgeable sources said.
These ideological and political divisions will not disappear overnight, said Kristin Diwan, resident researcher at the Arab Gulf States Institute in Washington.
Still, there are signs that both sides are growing weary of the proliferation of battles and are more willing to cut casualties, especially in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
