Pradhan Sevak must impose responsibility

With the involuntary and premature departure rate from key government departments close to zero, it would appear that those who run the system are perfection personified, or accountability is almost completely lacking. Fortunately for any incumbent government, media attention shifts from issue to issue, and therefore, even after assumptions are proven to be wrong, this fact gets no attention. Fortunately for India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a pragmatist who is not formal. When the GST was introduced at the stroke of midnight, very few pointed out that the rates were too high and too high, and that the GST registration bar was too low. It is a reform whose rigor is intended for large companies, and certainly not for small companies. These require a much lower tax rate and a much simplified compliance system than is the case with the GST, even after PM Modi made sure post-adjustment adjustments were made by North Block. In the case of demonetization, the way the then governor of the Reserve Bank of India stood as much of agriculture and small industry drained of cash put this worthy in pole position to secure the title of most problematic RBI governor of all time. . Fortunately, shortly after the fiasco caused by his refusal to provide liquidity in the daring reform announced by the Prime Minister, the governor of the RBI saw the writing on the wall and called it a day. It has clearly been an uphill battle, even for an expert administrator like Narendra Modi, to ensure that the government’s gargantuan machinery operates in a way that meets its exacting specifications. Every step forward had to be taken under the leadership and supervision of the Prime Minister. That is why there must be a high level of responsibility for the mistakes made. The fiction is so deeply ingrained in India’s system of governance that the PRC is not what it actually is, which is a superpower determined to change the status quo by throwing the rulebook to the wind. In the border disengagement negotiations, the first approach concerned a sector where India, thanks to its armed forces, had a strong position. After negotiations with interlocutors, a decision was made to withdraw from the Kailash Heights in the hope that the PLA would reciprocate by withdrawing from the positions it had illegally and aggressively occupied in Gogra and Depsang. At that time, some had pointed out that such an assumption might be a serious error and that once the PRC obtained a withdrawal of Indians from advantageous positions, it would itself retain the positions it had. occupied. other sectors. So far, there is no indication that such a pessimistic assumption is incorrect. Who are the decision-makers who have advised that the disengagement process start from the sectors in which India has taken the initiative? Who are the individuals who confidently asserted that the PLA would return the gesture on the Indian side to withdraw from the Kailash Heights? They must be held accountable. Ultimately, a country and its leaders are respected for the overall national power that it possesses. India is respected because it is poised to be the third largest economy in the world, after the United States and China. To abolish poverty, we need double-digit growth over one generation. If the PRC could do this, why not India? The difference between a growth rate of 4% and a rate of 9% is smart policy and effective implementation. 2021 is expected to see a 9% growth rate that will rise to double digits by 2023 at the latest. Rewarding achievements and laying the blame for failure are essential in such a process. Given that the opposition benches appear devoid of leaders who can even compare themselves from a distance with the Prime Minister, it is likely that the BJP’s winning streak will continue. The important thing to remember is that winning an election is not the ultimate goal of a government. This objective is to ensure security, stability and growth. Winning elections is not the goal but the by-product, as the country needs faster growth to ensure that the demographic dividend does not become a nightmare for tens of millions of unemployed youth and income falling. The middle class must grow in size and income, while the pool of poor people shrinks proportionately. The political process and its implementation are at the heart of such an outcome. Accountability and a system of punishment and reward are essential to its effectiveness. The Prime Minister’s Office will monitor performance in the usual precise manner. What is needed is to make sure that every assessment goes hand in hand with accountability. The best must rise, the bad must be put aside. Only this can ensure that India comes close to the potential of this country, thanks to its talented and resilient people, who are the masters who place even the most powerful individual in power like (in the words of the Prime Minister) the Pradhan Sevak. .