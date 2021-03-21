New Cold War | Journalist

Last Tuesday, Chinese President Xi Jinping had a telephone conversation with that country’s Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley about Covid-19 and other matters.

According to international reports, President Xi expressed gratitude for Trinidad and Tobagos’ support for China’s legitimate positions on issues related to Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Taiwan.

Foreign Minister Dr Amery Browne refuted this, saying Trinidad and Tobagos’ non-interference policy was conveyed and reaffirmed at the meeting. Interesting. This is happening at the same time as the intensification of a new cold war between China and the United States.

US President Joe Biden has said China will pay the price for its human rights abuses against Muslim minorities in its far western region of Xinjiang; that while Beijing tries to gain the trust of other countries, the United States will work with the international community to get Beijing to protect human rights.

Competition between the United States and China has been brewing for some time. Barack Obama had entered into the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), a mega-regional deal with a combined GDP of US $ 27 trillion, involving 12 Pacific Rim countries to counter China’s growing influence in Asia. Incredibly, with his America First silliness, Donald Trump has moved away from this! Seizing the opportunity, China immediately pushed for its Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), launched in 2012 with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), to control the growing influence of states United in the Asia-Pacific region. The RCEP was expanded to include other countries in the region and was signed two months ago, creating one of the largest free trade agreements in history.

But despite his TPP misstep, Trump tried to verify China. He was confrontational over tariffs, the US trade deficit, Chinese intellectual property theft, the dominance of science and technology, and the deliberate weakening of the Chinese currency against the US dollar. He also extended hard power in Asia, deploying US military force against Beijing in the South China Sea to maintain the freedom of navigation patrols in the Taiwan Sea and Strait. The Trump approach was ultimately adopted by his political opponents in the United States. Democrats have started calling for a tougher line on Beijing. Public opinion has also turned. Nine in ten Americans now have an unfavorable view of China. The new cold war had arrived.

This continues under Biden who rightly sees China as his biggest foreign policy challenge. In November of last year, I said the new president should fix American alliances damaged or neglected by Donald Trump, and suggested that he strengthen the Quad, an alliance involving the United States, Australia, the Japan and India whose navies have already conducted exercises in the bay. Bengal and the northern Arabian Sea to counter China’s growing assertion in the Indo-Pacific. But the Quad has so far been a somewhat loose arrangement, meeting only three times at the level of foreign ministers alone.

Now, Biden has elevated the partnership to executive meetings. Two Fridays, in his first international engagement, he attended the first-ever Quad Summit, suggested by Washington, with Prime Ministers Narendra Modi of India, Yoshihide Suga of Japan and Scott Morrison of Australia. Bidens’ decision to increase the political clout of Quads demonstrates the high priority he places on responding to China’s challenge, said Hugh White, professor of strategic studies. It could also help shape new geostrategic alliances. It was the fastest game on the board and they made it big, said Michael Green, former Asia adviser to George W. Bush. It shows the limits of Beijing’s influence.

Strategically, the summit agenda included the pandemic. One billion doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be delivered to countries in the Southeast Asian region facing vaccine shortages. The United States and Japan will fund the project, India will produce the vaccines, and Australia will lead the distribution. As expected, China condemned the formation of small closed circles, and accused some countries of sowing discord between countries in the region to disrupt their relations with China.

The meeting also focused on free and open access to the Indo-Pacific where China’s aggression is of great concern, in particular its militarization of the South China Sea, its erosion of democracy in Hong Kong, its threat to Taiwan and its claim to the Senkaku Islands, administered by Japan since the 19th century. It is a great day for American diplomacy; a big deal for the president, says US national security adviser Jake Sullivan. The summit is also very important for Narendra Modi. Biden obviously recognizes that the United States needs India to create an effective balance of power against China.

Beijing was made even worse after the summit by US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, saying his upcoming trip to Japan, South Korea and India was aimed at establishing credible deterrence against China. In response, ahead of the visit, Beijing conducted naval exercises with warships in the Yellow Sea, East China Sea and South China Sea. Things are intensifying. Last week, the first high-level meeting between Washington and Beijing since Biden took office produced little more than officials engaged in a fiery war of words and blaming each other.

The new cold war is underway. All countries, take note.