Connect with us

Politics

New Cold War | Journalist

Avatar

Published

4 mins ago

on

By


Last Tuesday, Chinese President Xi Jinping had a telephone conversation with that country’s Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley about Covid-19 and other matters.

According to international reports, President Xi expressed gratitude for Trinidad and Tobagos’ support for China’s legitimate positions on issues related to Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Taiwan.

Foreign Minister Dr Amery Browne refuted this, saying Trinidad and Tobagos’ non-interference policy was conveyed and reaffirmed at the meeting. Interesting. This is happening at the same time as the intensification of a new cold war between China and the United States.

US President Joe Biden has said China will pay the price for its human rights abuses against Muslim minorities in its far western region of Xinjiang; that while Beijing tries to gain the trust of other countries, the United States will work with the international community to get Beijing to protect human rights.

Competition between the United States and China has been brewing for some time. Barack Obama had entered into the Trans-Pacific Partnership (TPP), a mega-regional deal with a combined GDP of US $ 27 trillion, involving 12 Pacific Rim countries to counter China’s growing influence in Asia. Incredibly, with his America First silliness, Donald Trump has moved away from this! Seizing the opportunity, China immediately pushed for its Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), launched in 2012 with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), to control the growing influence of states United in the Asia-Pacific region. The RCEP was expanded to include other countries in the region and was signed two months ago, creating one of the largest free trade agreements in history.

But despite his TPP misstep, Trump tried to verify China. He was confrontational over tariffs, the US trade deficit, Chinese intellectual property theft, the dominance of science and technology, and the deliberate weakening of the Chinese currency against the US dollar. He also extended hard power in Asia, deploying US military force against Beijing in the South China Sea to maintain the freedom of navigation patrols in the Taiwan Sea and Strait. The Trump approach was ultimately adopted by his political opponents in the United States. Democrats have started calling for a tougher line on Beijing. Public opinion has also turned. Nine in ten Americans now have an unfavorable view of China. The new cold war had arrived.

This continues under Biden who rightly sees China as his biggest foreign policy challenge. In November of last year, I said the new president should fix American alliances damaged or neglected by Donald Trump, and suggested that he strengthen the Quad, an alliance involving the United States, Australia, the Japan and India whose navies have already conducted exercises in the bay. Bengal and the northern Arabian Sea to counter China’s growing assertion in the Indo-Pacific. But the Quad has so far been a somewhat loose arrangement, meeting only three times at the level of foreign ministers alone.

Now, Biden has elevated the partnership to executive meetings. Two Fridays, in his first international engagement, he attended the first-ever Quad Summit, suggested by Washington, with Prime Ministers Narendra Modi of India, Yoshihide Suga of Japan and Scott Morrison of Australia. Bidens’ decision to increase the political clout of Quads demonstrates the high priority he places on responding to China’s challenge, said Hugh White, professor of strategic studies. It could also help shape new geostrategic alliances. It was the fastest game on the board and they made it big, said Michael Green, former Asia adviser to George W. Bush. It shows the limits of Beijing’s influence.

Strategically, the summit agenda included the pandemic. One billion doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be delivered to countries in the Southeast Asian region facing vaccine shortages. The United States and Japan will fund the project, India will produce the vaccines, and Australia will lead the distribution. As expected, China condemned the formation of small closed circles, and accused some countries of sowing discord between countries in the region to disrupt their relations with China.

The meeting also focused on free and open access to the Indo-Pacific where China’s aggression is of great concern, in particular its militarization of the South China Sea, its erosion of democracy in Hong Kong, its threat to Taiwan and its claim to the Senkaku Islands, administered by Japan since the 19th century. It is a great day for American diplomacy; a big deal for the president, says US national security adviser Jake Sullivan. The summit is also very important for Narendra Modi. Biden obviously recognizes that the United States needs India to create an effective balance of power against China.

Beijing was made even worse after the summit by US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, saying his upcoming trip to Japan, South Korea and India was aimed at establishing credible deterrence against China. In response, ahead of the visit, Beijing conducted naval exercises with warships in the Yellow Sea, East China Sea and South China Sea. Things are intensifying. Last week, the first high-level meeting between Washington and Beijing since Biden took office produced little more than officials engaged in a fiery war of words and blaming each other.

The new cold war is underway. All countries, take note.



What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: