Pakistani bureaucrat Farida Tareen sees 4 transfers in 36 days; Imran’s government denies any bias





Farida Tareen, a female bureaucrat from Balochistan, underwent four transfers in 36 days, according to the ANI report. Farida Tareen was assigned to four different posts from February 11 to March 16.

The Pakbureaucrat was first appointed as Deputy Commissioner Quetta on February 11.

Her appointment was canceled the next day and on February 16 she was assigned as a Section 3 officer in the administrative service. Subsequently, on February 25, she was assigned as a Section 1 officer in the Department of General Administration and Services. Subsequently, on March 16, she was appointed head of the Trade and Industries section, according to reports.

Although the government spokesperson denied the case of discrimination against the officer, there is ample evidence that women in Pakistan continue to face a multitude of problems in their daily lives.

Pakistan was ranked by the Global Gender Gap Index 2018 as the sixth most dangerous country in the world for women and the second worst in the world (ranked 148th) in terms of gender equality, Pakistani human rights activist said Anila Gulzar in an article. titled “Women’s Lives in Pakistan and China”.

Women in Pakistan also face sexual harassment in the workplace, on the streets and in the family by male family members, Gulzar said. The gap between male and female employees is the largest in the world, according to data from the International Labor Organization. On average, women in Pakistan earn 34 percent less than men.

Pakistani PM Imran Khan tests positive for Covid-19

Meanwhile, Pakistani PM Imran Khan tested positive for COVID-19 two days after receiving the first dose of the Sinopharm vaccine. Faisal Sultan, Pakistani PM’s special assistant for national health services, regulation and coordination has made this announcement on Twitter. Further, he added that Khan is self-isolating at home. So far Pakistan has registered 6,23,135 new confirmed cases of coronavirus among which 579,760 patients have recovered while 13,799 deaths have been reported. . The country is experiencing a resurgence of COVID-19 with 3,876 cases reported in the past 24 hours, the highest since July 2020.

(With ANI inputs)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos