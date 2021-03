Fly for a week, shares of Astra (ASII) go to IDR 6,000?

Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo’s blessing on the proposed expansion and deepening of the Luxury Goods Sales Tax (PPnBM) easing program drove up PT Astra International Tbk’s turnout. (ASII). Based on the data collected Business, Astra International shares were hovering at IDR 5,775 at the end of trading on Friday (3/19/2021). Over the past week, the movement of the automaker’s issuer has strengthened 5.48 percent. The President approved the plan to broaden and deepen the PPnBM flexibility program for the category of cars with 2,500 cc engines. The decision was taken after a meeting with Minister of Industry Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita on Monday (3/15/2021). The Ministry of Industry (Kemenperin) in collaboration with the Ministry for the Coordination of Economic Affairs and the Ministry of Finance will discuss the possibility of broadening and deepening the PPnBM easing program. Panin Sekuritas analyst William Hartanto said Astra International’s stock performance was actually under pressure at the same time. net sale foreign investors because, so far, foreign investors have been one of the driving forces behind ASII price movements. “So when foreign selling pressure is stronger, stock prices tend to fall,” he told Bisnis last weekend. Despite the sell sentiment throughout the start of the year, this PPnBM policy could be a breath of fresh air for ASII. Currently, William explains, only the result of this easing policy is to increase car sales. “The reason is, if not to increase sales of cars other than LCGC cars [mobil murah ramah lingkungan] just like an empty alias no feeling. The success of this feeling is determined by the purchasing power of the people, ”he explained. Additionally, William believes that technically the ASII share price will always test the level resistance 5.825. When he manages to break this resistance, his stock price will continue to strengthen with a price target of 6,250. Meanwhile, his party has recommended buying ASII shares. Watch the featured video below: quality content

Take advantage of premium content for more in-depth information

Login Register

Bisnis Indonesia and 3 media raised funds to help medical staff and residents affected by the corona virus, which is channeled through the Indonesian Food Barn Foundation (BNI Account: 200-5202-055).

Come on, help donate now! Click here for more details.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos