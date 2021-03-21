Protesters across Europe clash with police over COVID-19 lockdownsExBulletin







toggle legend Alberto Pezzali / AP Alberto Pezzali / AP Anger over restrictions imposed to contain the coronavirus pandemic swept the streets of Europe on Saturday. German police used water cannons, pepper spray and clubs against protesters rallying for coronavirus lockdown in the city of Kassel in central Germany where the demonstrators numbered around 20,000. Protests against government measures to contain the pandemic have also been reported in Austria, Britain, Finland, Romania and Switzerland. Germany faces an upsurge in COVID-19 infections as a more contagious variant of the virus has spread. Experts say this highlights the need to speed up vaccinations. But a botched vaccine rollout appears to have heightened distrust of the German government. The suspension of the AstraZeneca vaccine was the latest obstacle in Germany’s efforts to immunize its population of 83 million. After a three-day break in using AstraZeneca, Germany is now trying to raise the bar. “The motto is” vaccinate, vaccinate, vaccinate “,” German chancellor Angela Merkel said after a meeting with the leaders of the country’s 16 states. Rob Schmidt of NPR reported that “at the start of the pandemic, Germany was a global model for dealing with it.” But a year later, the opposite seems to be the case. Only 8.5% of Germans received their first blow, as of Friday, far behind other countries, including the United States and the United Kingdom The rapid rollout of the British vaccine, which was the first in the world to deliver a fully tested vaccine, was a surprise success for Boris Johnson’s government, which has come under heavy criticism for its response to the virus. But that did not stop thousands of people from attending anti-lockdown protests in London on Saturday. Protesters were holding placards who said: ‘Fear Westmonster, not the virus, and’ Stop destroying the lives of our children ‘as they walked through central London along Oxford Street, the Quayside and Parliament Square before heading towards Whitehall . In Hyde Park, the police were back in their vans as protesters threw bottles and cans at them. BBC reported that few protesters appeared to wear masks. London Metropolitan Police said 36 people were arrested during rallies, most involving violations of COVID-19 regulations. The protests came on the same day that 60 members of parliament urged the Home Secretary to ease restrictions on the protests. Due to coronavirus restrictions, it is currently illegal for groups to assemble for the purpose of protest. But the measures were directly attacked this week. The outcry over the lockouts has been associated with a wave of rage over the kidnapping and death of Sarah Everard, a 33-year-old woman who went missing earlier this month as she was going home. His body was found a week later and a sitting police officer was charged with his murder. Police are under surveillance for their alleged brutal tactics in disrupting a busy outdoor vigil for Everard last Saturday that sparked three nights of protests. A spokesperson for the Ministry of the Interior told Reuters, “While we are still in a pandemic, we continue to urge people to avoid mass gatherings, in accordance with the wider coronavirus restrictions.” Prime Minister Boris Johnson plans to introduce a controversial new law ban demonstrations that are noisy or cause “serious trouble” and would carry a maximum jail term of 10 years.

