Five years later, former prime minister remembers the bomb attacks that changed Belgium

It has been five years since Islamist suicide bombers massacred 32 people in the Belgian capital Brussels, in an attack when Prime Minister Charles Michel said he had changed the country forever.

In an interview with AFP, Michel – now President of the European Council and host of European summits in the city – said he was always marked by the events of March 22, a “terrible shock” which had a lasting impact .

“The country is not the same after these attacks. A threat that we thought until then as theoretical is now very real,” said Michel, a liberal leader who was Prime Minister of Belgium between 2014 and 2019.

“I am always marked by the moment when I received the information. When the Minister of the Interior called me to inquire about it, a few minutes from the Zaventem attack, I left directly for Brussels , towards the crisis center, “he said.

The first double suicide bombing targeted travelers at Brussels airport in Zaventem, just outside the city, but an attacker would also hit the heart of the capital, near Michel’s office and the headquarters of the European institutions.

“As we were heading back into town, near the metro, we drove over broken glass and I learned that there had been an explosion there too,” said Michel.

“We really have the feeling that other attacks will follow (…) in a coordinated and synchronized action. The following days, we were living under a state of siege, security had become an obsession,” he said.

Michel approved the extension of the periods of police custody and authorized the nocturnal raids of the agents investigating the cases of terrorism.

It also reinforced the presence of uniformed military personnel on the streets, still an occasional spectacle protecting transport poles, public buildings and synagogues today.

The troops had been deployed the previous year, after the dismantling of a jihadist cell, and Belgium was on its guard after the November 2015 attacks on Paris which left 130 dead and were linked to a cell based in Brussels.

Photo: AFP / KENZO TRIBOUILLARD

One of the three suicide bombers of March 22 was arrested in Turkey and then deported in the summer of 2015, but he escaped the radar of the intelligence services on his return to Belgium via the Netherlands.

This sparked a heated political dispute two days after the attacks.

The Belgian authorities had been “informed that this individual was a foreign terrorist fighter”, according to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

In Brussels, Interior Minister Jan Jambon and Justice Minister Koen Geens have offered their resignation, but Michel refused to let them go.

“The officers do not abandon the ship in a storm, there has been no personal fault on the part of either,” he told AFP just before the ‘anniversary.

“It would have been irresponsible to add to a political crisis a period of maximum security pressure. Belgium had not experienced such acts of violence since World War II.”

Before the jihadist attacks, the most notorious incidents of violence in modern Belgium were a series of bombings by a left-wing faction that left two dead, and the unsolved murders of the ‘Brabant mad killers’.

This series of seemingly senseless shootings, robberies and attacks left 28 people dead and the nation shaken, but remains a mystery to this day, despite theories that they were carried out by far-right extremists with ties to the military services. intelligence or security forces.

Neither campaign has matched the scale of the bombings unleashed by militants linked to the Islamic State group. In addition to the 32 dead, 340 others were injured, many seriously in crowds at the airport and metro station.

Immediately after the attacks of November 13, 2015 in Paris, the French investigation revealed that some of the attackers came from Brussels.

The Brussels district of Molenbeek, with a large Muslim population of mainly North African origin, has become known around the world as a supposed haven for jihadists.

US media Politico called Belgium a “failed state,” a term that has spread and threatened to spread, but, in hindsight, Michel believes that perceptions have changed, despite the country’s reputation for the political chaos.

“In the international imagination, there was still the fresh memory of the 541 days it took my predecessor to form a government,” he admitted, but following the attacks in Brussels and the repression security, he received calls for support from London and Washington. .