Sindh limits federal wheat support prices to farmers





KARACHI: Sindh on Saturday called the federal government’s announced support price for wheat anti-farmer because it contrasts with the high cost of production.

Ismail Rahu, provincial agriculture minister, said the government’s claim that a 400 percent increase in wheat prices was unfounded. The price is against the interests of producers and that should lead to a shortage of wheat, he said.

As the wheat harvest has only just begun, the federal government has set the price of wheat at Rs 1,800 per 40 kilograms, while the province has set it at Rs 2,000 per 40 kg.

Prices for agricultural machinery, fertilizers, seeds and pesticides rose 150 percent and it would be the first time prices have fluctuated in Sindh, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan, Rahu said in a statement. .

We will not support the federal government’s decision, which is against farmers. Farmers do not benefit from their rights. Instead of helping farmers, Imran Khan’s government is supporting the wheat mafias.

The provincial minister said the price of wheat had been raised to Rs 1,800 per 40 kg from Rs 1,400 per 40 kg, which represented an increase of only 28.5 percent, while the government of Sindh increased the price. of Rs 600 per 40 kg, an increase of 43 percent.

Mehmood Nawaz Shah, senior vice-chairman of the Sindh Abadgar board of directors supported the Sindh government’s wheat rate, but called for the immediate opening of supply centers in the province, which is often criticized for having transferred responsibility to the private sector.

The rate is realistic given the cost of production, Shah said. However, we want the government to immediately open the supply centers.

The provincial government, however, said it bought 1.2 million tonnes last year in addition to 117,000 tonnes of wheat imported from the federal government. He set the wheat purchase target at 1.4 million tonnes for the 2020/21 harvest, adding 800,000 tonnes of carryover stock. Production in the province is expected at four million tonnes.

After the 18th Amendment to the constitution, provinces became independent to announce their own support prices, resulting in variable prices across the country.

Shah said that if the Sindh government is sincere and serious in providing producers with the prices it has announced, it should immediately open supply centers as the wheat harvest has been in full swing since March 1 in the province.

In the absence of supply centers, traders buy wheat at Rs 1,800 per 40 kg, which reaches Rs 2,400 per 40 kg before the harvest begins, he said.

The government has banned the transport of wheat out of three districts of Sanghar, Mirpurkhas and Shaheed Benazirabad. The ban should be lifted and the free flow of wheat should be allowed, which will benefit producers.

