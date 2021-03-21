Donald Trump’s personal Boeing reportedly sitting moldy at small New York airport





The Boeing 757 that once represented the glitz and glamor of Donald Trump’s high-flying lifestyle is now inactive, ignored and in disrepair, CNN reported on Saturday.

The plane with its custom cream-colored leather seats and 24-karat gold embellishments is currently in need of work on both engines and up to hundreds of thousands of dollars in repairs, according to the network.

The plane has not flown since the day of the inauguration, according to flight records, CNN reported, and it is idle on a fenced-in tarmac at an airport in northern Orange County, New York, in about 60 miles from Manhattan.

The plane was dubbed Trump Force One during the 2016 Past Presidents’ Campaign. Several campaign rallies were held at airports with the plane, bearing his name, as a backdrop. It has a master bedroom, a 57 inch screen TV and can accommodate 43 passengers. The Trump Organization released a video tour of the plane in 2011 (check it out below).

After his election, Trump switched to taxpayer-funded air travel. It now relies on its smaller 1997 Cessna 750 Citation X business jet, which can seat nine people, according to CNN. The cost of operating his gigantic plane, which the Trump organization’s website has viewed as its crown jewel, is a financial strain, a source told the network.

Flying with this stuff was so expensive. I don’t think people realized that just tossing it up in the air and making a stop literally cost tens of thousands of dollars, the source said.

CNN aviation analyst David Soucie has estimated that operating a Boeing 757 can cost as much as $ 18,000 an hour.

Trump and his companies, meanwhile, have lost money and value, and his net worth has reportedly fallen from $ 700 million to $ 2.3 billion since 2017, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

