Morning briefing from the Anadolu Agency on March 21, 2021

The Anadolu Agency is here with an overview of the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic and other news in Turkey and around the world.

Coronavirus and other developments in Turkey

Turkey has reported more than 21,000 new cases of the coronavirus, according to data from the Ministry of Health.

A total of 21,061 cases, including 958 symptomatic patients, have been confirmed across the country, the data showed.

Turkey’s overall death toll is over 2.99 million, while the national death toll has reached 29,959 with 95 dead in the past 24 hours.

Turkey’s health minister announced the latest weekly infection rates in the country’s 81 provinces from March 13-19.

“We cannot ignore the virus. We must not let it take away our normal lives either. We can achieve this by following the precautions, ”Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter while sharing statistics.

The number of cases per 100,000 inhabitants was more than 251 in Istanbul, up from 178 the previous week. The figure was 107 in Ankara, out of 68, and 111 in western Izmir province, out of 78.

Turkish officials have expressed support for the decision to withdraw from a European treaty on preventing and combating violence against women and domestic violence.

Vice President Fuat Oktay took to social media to welcome the move. “We are determined to lead our sincere struggle to raise the reputation and dignity of Turkish women to the levels they deserve in society, preserving our traditional social fabric,” Oktay wrote on Twitter. “It is not necessary to seek the remedy outside, to imitate others. The solution lies in our traditions and customs, in our essence.

The Turkish president, speaking to his Slovenian counterpart by phone, praised the progress of relations between the two countries, according to Turkey’s communications directorate.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Borut Pahor also discussed ways to further improve relations, management said in a statement.

Global COVID-19 Updates

The UK has taken another step forward in its fight against the coronavirus, after administering at least one dose of the vaccine to more than half of its adult population.

According to data released by the government on Thursday, 49.9% of people aged 18 and over had received the first dose of a vaccine. Friday recorded 660,276 doses at more than 1,600 sites, the highest daily figure recorded since January.

“Like the rest of the country, I am extremely proud of the progress we have made so far in rolling out vaccinations. There is still some way to go and I encourage everyone to accept the offer when they are offered. request to do so, “Prime Minister Boris Johnson said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan has tested positive for the virus, his office has confirmed.

Khan is isolating himself at his home, the prime minister’s office said on Twitter. The news comes days after the prime minister received his first dose of China’s Sinopharm vaccine.

Pakistan has seen a surge in infections in recent days, with 42 additional deaths and 3,876 new cases – the highest daily tally since July, according to data from the Ministry of Health.

Other global developments

A strong earthquake rocked northeastern Japan, according to the country’s meteorological agency.

The 6.9 magnitude earthquake occurred at 6:09 p.m. local time (0909GMT) in Pacific waters off the Miyagi region at a depth of 59 kilometers (36 miles), the Japan Agency said. meteorology.

No casualties were reported as a result of the quake, which was also felt in Tokyo, Iwate, Akita, Gunma, Fukushima, Saitama and Aomori.

In sports news, Turkish Paralympic athletes have won eight medals at the 2021 World Para-athletics Grand Prix, according to the Turkish Sports Federation for the Physically Handicapped.

Turkey won gold, silver and bronze for men. Turkish women won three gold and two silver medals in Tunis, Tunisia.

