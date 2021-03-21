Bangladesh layover could be part of Narendra Modi’s plan to woo voters in West Bengal

Calcutta: As a first step, a political party in India is likely to use foreign land to influence an election to a state assembly in the country. And no less than Prime Minister Narendra Modi is leading the exercise.

On March 26, Modi will travel to Bangladesh for a two-day trip to commemorate the celebration of the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh’s independence and pay tribute to Bangladesh’s founding father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on his centenary.

However, the most notable part of the prime ministers’ itinerary is the stopover at Orakandi, about 190 km from Dhaka, where he is to pay homage to Harichad Thakur, who was born there on March 11, 1812.

Thakur is the founder of a Hindu sect known as Matuas. The Matuas are a tightly knit group in the state belonging to the Namashudra community (Dalit / SC), who emigrated from Bangladesh during and after Partition.

They have a significant presence in four parliamentary seats in West Bengal, making it one of the state’s largest voting banks. Although no official tally exists, it is estimated that there are around one crore of voters in Matua.

The idea of ​​offering citizenship based on religious identity paid huge dividends to the BJP in West Bengal in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The Saffron Party won 18 of the 42 seats in this eastern state and won over 41% of the vote.

The Matuas rely heavily on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA). The community sided with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) during the last Lok Sabha elections which resulted in a victory for the Saffron party at the seats of Bongaon and Ranaghat which have the highest concentration of Matuas.

Fifteen months after the citizenship bill was passed in parliament, the central government has failed in drafting, deciding and enforcing the law. Now, the BJP is deliberately avoiding the issue of the CAA and abandoning the national registry of citizens for the time being.

Speaking at a rally in West Bengal on February 11, Union Home Secretary Amit Shah said implementation of the law was to be suspended “after the country was hit. by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 ”. Upon completion of the COVID vaccination process, the process for granting citizenship under the CAA will begin. You all [Matua community] will be respected citizens of this country, he said at a rally in Thakurnagar, the stronghold of the community of Matua.

This change in the BJP’s stance pissed off many in the community. A recent visit to Matua-dominated pockets like Bongaon and Thakurnagar suggested that many community members feel betrayed by the BJP government at the center.

Earlier, Shantanu Thakur, a BJP MP from Bongaon who belongs to the Matua community, openly expressed his disappointment with the parties’ stance on the deployment of the CAA and said: No political party should play with the Matuas. I’m not just talking about Mamata Banerjee. The Matuas do not beg. CAA must be implemented as soon as possible.

A senior BJP leader in Bengal, on condition of anonymity, said Thread, Part of the community of Matua is disappointed with the current state of the implementation of the CAA. The visit of the Prime Ministers to Bangladesh to their sacred place (Matuas) is a positive development for the community as a whole. This event could certainly help us during the election.

Many political analysts believe that Modis’ visit to Orakandi is “surely” an attempt by the BJP to calm the anger of the Matuas over the implementation of the AAC.

According to Nazmul Ahasan, a Dhaka-based journalist, Bangladeshis tend to react emotionally if India is seen meddling in Bangladesh’s affairs or using Bangladesh as a political punch bag. However, very few people in Bangladesh have heard of Orakandi or were aware of its importance until now. The reaction to Modi’s decision to visit the place is therefore timid, even if such a visit risks making Bangladesh a stage in the Indian election campaign.

For the visit of Modis, four helipads were built at four different places, two near the Orakandi Thakurbari, and the other two a little far from the religious spectacle. Police deployments have already taken place, a Bangladeshi journalist confirmed.

A senior reporter said the Indian prime minister would pray at a temple in Orakandi Thakurbari and deliver a public address from there. The reporter went to the holy sight a few days ago and observed that the guardians of the temples were preparing for Modis’ visit.

They highlighted the image of Modis’ logo and its passage through some of the sacred Hindu pilgrimage sites in the Himalayas, the reporter added.

The temple authorities told me that Modi wanted to go to Orakandi last time as well, but for some reason that didn’t happen. This time he is coming here and the organizers are delighted, the reporter said. He added that the Temple authorities and Matuas perceive the Indian Prime Minister as a pious Hindu, who is visiting his sacred land. They are not as aware of the political / electoral aspect of it.

Left-wing student groups and Islamic parties have staged protests and held separate rallies in the Bangladeshi capital over the past two days against Modis’ visit. According to Bangladeshi media reports, the protesters criticized their prime minister, Sheikh Hasina, for inviting Modi to charge him with crimes during the Gujarat riots in 2002 and also the continued oppression of minority Muslims in India.