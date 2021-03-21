Aide reveals why Donald Trump is afraid to talk about Meghan Markle





Former US President Donald Trump decided not to talk about Meghan Markle’s explosive interview with Oprah because he “ didn’t want to be canceled like Piers Morgan ”.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex sent shockwaves across the world as they sat down with the host of the chat show to turn the tide on their decision to step down from the royal family.

During the interview, Meghan opened up about her mental health issues, revealing that she had become suicidal.

Donald Trump was afraid to comment on Meghan Markle following his interview with Oprah. Photo: Harpo Productions

The fallout from the interview continues a week later and now Donald Trump’s opinion has emerged.

Senior adviser to former U.S. president Jason Miller admitted that Mr. Trump chose not to talk about the interview because he didn’t want to be “ canceled ” like Piers Morgan.

The ITV host resigned from Good Morning Britain after claiming he did not believe Meghan’s mental health confession.

Donald Trump did not want to be “ canceled as Piers Morgan ” if he was commenting on Meghan Markle. Photo: AP Photo / Manuel Balce Ceneta

Jason Miller told Steve Bannon that although Donald Trump could have “ made a little news ” by talking about the interview with Meghan Markle, he decided to remain silent.

He said, “When I was talking to the president this morning, he said, ‘Yeah, [Meghan’s] not good. I said it and now everyone sees it.

“” But you realize that if you say something negative about Meghan Markle, you are canceled. Look at Piers [Morgan]. ”

Donald Trump had previously called Meghan Markle “ bad ” but is not afraid to say anything. Photo: Saul Loeb / AFP via Getty Images

Donald Trump has spoken of Meghan Markle in the past, calling her “ bad ”.

Mr Miller also told the podcast he was “ Team Piers ” as controversy grew.

It has now been confirmed that Meghan Markle has filed a formal complaint with ITV and Ofcom following Piers’ comments.

Piers Morgan left Good Morning Britain last week. Photo: Ken McKay / ITV / REX / Shutterstock (10786171a)

Ofcom received 41,000 complaints from viewers following the host’s candid comments.

An Ofcom spokesperson confirmed: ‘We can confirm receipt of a standards complaint filed on behalf of the Duchess of Sussex. ”

