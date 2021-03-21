Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping – Joe Biden attacked these two – Foreign policy

Russian President Vladimir Putin (68) is a murderer, according to new US President Joe Biden (78) in a television interview.

It was the prelude to a verbal exchange of blows among the political heavyweights. Vladimir Putin was unimpressed by the attack, saying Biden shouldn’t deduce anything from himself and that he should go online next Monday. Biden curtly: “I’m sure we’ll talk at some point.”

Federal Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (SPD, 54) sees Biden’s statements to Putin as a sign of a tougher US approach to Moscow.

Since Biden’s move to the White House, it’s clear there will be clear language in Washington after Russia, Maas told Deutsche Welle.

The start of talks between the US government and China at the first joint ministerial meeting since the change of function was also fraught with pitfalls.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (58) and US Security Advisor Jake Sullivan (44) last Thursday met Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (67) and Politburo member Yang Jiechi (70 years) in Anchorage, Alaska.



Blinken accused Chinese diplomats of human rights violations in Hong Kong and the Xinjiang Autonomous Region, where the ethnic Uyghur minority lives. He also blamed China for the cyber attacks. “The point is, there are many human rights issues in the United States,” Yang said, calling the “Black Lives Matter” protests against racism and police violence in the United States.

On the positive side: Joe Biden has made a fresh start and resumed the conversation. He was torn apart under former President Donald Trump (74). The last meeting between the two countries ended in June last year in Hawaii with a diplomatic disaster.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is currently accusing the United States of lies and conspiracy theories and warns of a new cold war and therefore a threat to world peace.

