PM will soon inaugurate a natural regeneration project in the Chilgoza forest





Islamabad: Prime Minister Imran Khan will soon inaugurate an assisted natural regeneration project in the indigenous chilgoza forest in the Zhob region as part of the Ten Billion Tree Tsunami program.

According to the details, the Ministry of Climate Change has prepared a plan to declare this chilgoza forest a national park and launch a natural regeneration project to increase its production.

About 20 percent of Pakistan’s forests are made up of Chilgoza trees, with the country producing 15 percent of the world’s total pine nuts at a rate of 3,500 to 4,000 tonnes per year. The pines of Pakistan’s main forest are centuries old.

The Pakistan Journal of Botany reported that a Pinus gerardiana tree in the Zhob district of Balochistan had a diameter at breast height (DBH) of 65 cm, indicating an age of about 411 years.

The Pakistani pine nut has the largest grain size in the world. It is not only eaten as a dried fruit, but is also part of traditional dishes like pilaf and some sweet dishes.

In Pakistan, chilgoza is found in Khyber Pakhtunkhawa, Balochistan, Gilgit-Baltistan, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir. The Chilgoza pine is a hardy tree and can withstand excessive drought, high winds, and severe cold in winter.

Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam said production is likely to increase in multiple ways in Zhobs chilgoza forest thanks to an assisted natural regeneration project that has already proven successful in others. regions of the country.

He said: Some pine nuts take up to three years to mature. They are also difficult to harvest, which justifies their high price.

Water is available in the Zhob area as the monsoon weather brings enough rain each year, so the weather conditions would also help them in their efforts to increase tree cover in this native chilgoza forest, a-t -he declares.

