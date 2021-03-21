Congress is used to politics around tea, BJP is committed to those who work in tea gardens, ” PM Modi says in Assam





Addressing a public meeting in Bokakhat, Assam on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Assam has already decided to bring a BJP government back to power for the second time. Starting his speech in Assamese, PM Modi said: “It is now decided that Assam will get dual motor ki sarkar doosri baar, BJP sarkar. “ The NDA government’s “ twin-engine sarkar ” ensured the availability of free gas cylinders, LPG, electricity and health care to citizens of the state, Modi said in attacking the congressional government. Under the NDA government, the state’s wildlife was taken over, which the previous government failed, Prime Minister Modi said. Referring to the development of a four-lane bridge over the Brahmaputra River, Prime Minister Modi referred to the infrastructure development work undertaken by the BJP government. Slamming the Congress, PM Modi said more than 40,000 crore has been invested in the development of the state oil and petroleum sector. He cited the example of the Barauni-Guwahati pipeline and said that this pipeline will provide affordable gas to every household; CNG-powered transport will be boosted and businesses will also be able to meet energy needs. The “twin-engine sarkar” has secured investments of thousands of crores to increase the production capacity of refineries, the prime minister added. Speaking about the employment initiatives of the government of Sarbananda Sonowal, Prime Minister Modi said 1,300 crores have been invested for the biorefinery which will help create ethanol from bamboo waste and thus create jobs. “Congress means confusion; Congress means ‘bomb, bandook and blockade.’ The people of the state must keep the ‘ka looting engine’ of this Congress at bay,” Modi said, launching an attack on Congress. . “While Congress engages in tea politics, the BJP takes care of tea garden workers, provides them with education, medicine, jobs,” Prime Minister Modi said. Click here for full coverage of the Assembly elections Voting for assembly elections in Assam is expected to begin with the first phase on March 27 and the final phase on April 6. The counting of the votes is scheduled for May 2. The prime minister is also due to speak on Sunday at a public rally in the state of West Bengal. He will address the public rally at 3:30 p.m. at Tila Bediya Ground, Bankura, West Bengal. The day before, Modi had addressed a rally in Kharagpur, West Bengal, where he criticized the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government led by Chief State Minister Mamata Banerjee for violence, corruption and bad behavior. governance in the state. Accusing the West Bengal government of having no development in the state, he said the flagship program, “Atmanirbhar Bharat’s prospects have been affected by the TMC government.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos