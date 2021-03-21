Buzdar Speculation – Journal – DAWN.COM





THE fate of the Chief Minister of the Punjab, Usman Buzdar, has become a permanent feature of the country’s political discourse. A series of similar speculations about his status have erupted in the wake of the senatorial elections. However, so far there is no clear indication that it is about to be released.

The most important problem is the poor record of governance in the Punjab. Whether it was the failure of the waste management system or the frequent reshuffling of senior officials, in most areas the government of Chief Minister Buzdar was deemed insufficient. In addition, the weakness of political management has led to the discontent of parliamentarians of the ruling coalition in the province.

Over the past two years, there has been a visible attempt by the federal PTI leadership to run Punjab affairs from Islamabad. The results are not encouraging. Yet Prime Minister Imran Khan keeps repeating that Mr. Buzdar is the most suitable person for the post.

This despite the fact that members of his own party and allies have advised him to rethink his decision to keep him as chief minister. This is linked to an increasing rate of attempts and pressure from aspirants of the ruling coalition to find their way to the top office in the province. Within the PTI, there is a long list of aspirants who have lobbied to replace Mr Buzdar. Among the allies, the leader of the PML-Q and President of the Punjab Assembly, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, is considered the strongest candidate. However, the PTI leadership is said to be reluctant to hand over the reins of the province to an allied party. The PPP is also considering an internal change in the Punjab Assembly by integrating the PML-Q and asking the PML-N to support it. So far, there is little progress on this front.

If the performance of the current chief minister is any indication of how things will be run in the future, it is difficult to see the kind of improvement happening in Punjab as claimed by the ruling party. This means that with each passing day, poor governance will begin to weigh heavily on the re-election prospects of PTIs in the province. This can have dangerous consequences as the Punjab remains a stronghold of the PML-N and mismanagement in the political and administrative fields will help the PML-N to build its own stockpile for the next elections.

The Prime Minister will have to take action to stop the slide. However, the complexity of the situation will make such a change very difficult. The Punjab is proving to be the biggest challenge for the PTI government at a time when it must show performance in all areas. Until such a change occurs and there are visible signs of improvement in the province, the plight of Usman Buzdar will continue to feature prominently in our national discourse.

Posted in Dawn on March 21, 2021

