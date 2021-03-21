Rejecting Rice and Salt Imports, PDIP Calls on Trade Minister Lutfi to Imitate Jokowi





Bisnis.com, JAKARTA – General Secretary of the Indonesian Democratic Wrestling Party (PDIP) Hasto Kristiyanto deplores his attitude Minister of Commerce Muhammad Lutfi who insisted on importing rice and salt this year. “The minister as assistant to the president, in making political decisions, must be in harmony with the president’s food policy and strive to achieve national food sovereignty and side with the interests of farmers,” said Hasto in a written statement on Saturday (3/20/2021). According to him, Lutfi must learn from the leadership of President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) which always builds dialogue and absorbs people’s aspirations to make decisions. Thus, he urged Lutfi to coordinate with relevant parties, including ministries / institutions, farmers’ associations, experts and regional officials. “The minister does not live in an ivory tower because he is the bearer of duty as an assistant to the president,” he said. Previously, the state of the government rice reserve stock (CBP) managed by Perum Bulog was the main reason for putting the plan in place. rice imports 1 million tonnes. Trade Minister Muhammad Lutfi explained that Bulog’s CBP stocks had fallen below their psychological level and had the potential to reach the lowest level in history if all 2018 imported rice suffered a drop in quality. Based on the data he received, currently the stock of CBP managed by Perum Bulog is around 800,000 tonnes. However, around 300,000 tonnes of this stock is the remaining imported rice made in 2018 and has the potential to experience degradation in quality and cannot be released to the market. Thus, he estimates that the stock of CBP that is feasible and safe to distribute is only 500,000 tonnes, even though the safe stock agreed by the government to maintain price stability in the market is 1 million tonnes. In addition, Perum Bulog also has an obligation for market operations whose monthly demand reaches 80,000 tonnes, or nearly 1 million tonnes per year. “So the Bulog stock of around 800,000 tons is reduced by the import stock of 300,000 tons in 2018, the Bulog stock is only, maybe not 500,000 tons. This is one of the lowest stock conditions in Bulog’s history, ”Lutfi said at a press conference on Friday (3/19/2021). Perum Bulog data as of March 14 shows that there are still 275,811 tonnes of rice imported in 2018. Of these, 106,642 tonnes were declared inferior. Bulog aims to distribute the remaining imported rice up to 41,365 tonnes by 2021. Watch the featured video below: quality content

