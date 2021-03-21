PM Modi will launch the “ Catch the Rain ” campaign tomorrow





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Catch the Rain campaign on World Water Day, that is, on March 22, 2021 at 12:30 p.m. via video conference. The historic Memorandum of Understanding (MoA) for the Ken Betwa Link project will also be signed tomorrow in the presence of PM Modi. The Memorandum of Understanding between Union Minister Jal Shakti and Chief Ministers of Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh will be the first draft of the National Perspective Plan for the Interconnection of Rivers. Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Catch the rain The campaign will run nationwide, in rural and urban areas, with the theme catch the rain, where it falls, when it falls. “It will run from March 22, 2021 to November 30, 2021 – the pre- monsoon and monsoon season in the country. It will be launched as Jan Andolan to do grassroots level water conservation through the participation of people. It aims to engage all stakeholders to create structures collection of rainwater adapted to climatic conditions and layers ensure adequate storage of rainwater. After the event, Gram Sabhas will be held in all Gram Panchayats in each district (except in the voting states) to discuss issues related to water and water conservation. Gram Sabhas will also take Jal Shapath for water conservation. Ken Betwa Link Project Agreement heralds the start of interstate cooperation to implement former Prime Minister Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s vision to transport water from areas with surplus water to areas prone to drought and deficit hydric, thanks to the interconnection of rivers. This project involves the transfer of water from the Ken River to the Betwa River through the construction of the Daudhan Dam and a canal connecting the two rivers, the Lower Orr Project, the Kotha Dam and the Bina Complex Multi-Purpose Project. It will provide annual irrigation of 10.62 lakh ha, drinking water supply at around 62 lakh and also generate 103 MW of hydropower. The project will be of immense benefit to the water-poor Bundelkhand region, especially for Panna, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Sagar, Damoh, Datia, Vidisha, Shivpuri and Raisen districts of Madhya Pradesh and Banda, Mahoba , Jhansi and Lalitpur from Uttar Pradesh. This will pave the way for greater interconnection of river projects to ensure that water scarcity does not become a brake on the country’s development. To subscribe to Mint newsletters * Enter a valid email address * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

