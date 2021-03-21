Breaking News Live: Param Bir Singh Makes Wacky Claims, Says Sharad Pawar





Sharad Pawar created this government (Maharashtra) so he defends them. Sachin Waze was returned to service by order of the Chief Minister of Maharashtra and the Minister of the Interior only. Pawar Sahab walks away from the truth

– Maharashtra LoP Devendra Fadnavis

Bharatiya Janata party chairman JP Nadda to hold rallies in Dibrugarh, Jorhat and Biswanath Charali tomorrow before Param Bir Singh, Maharashtra CEO Subodh Jaiswal submitted a report to Maharashtra chief minister regarding corruption related to policy transfers. But CM did not act accordingly. Consequently, DG Jaiswal had to resign from his post

– Maharashtra LoP Devendra Fadnavis

BJP parliamentary party meeting scheduled for parliament on March 23 Reportedly suggest Uddhav Thackeray seek help from former IPS officer Julio Ribeiro to investigate Param Bir Singh’s claims

– Sharad Pawar

Param Bir Singh makes wild allegations because he was dismissed from his post as Mumbai police commissioner

– Sharad Pawar

We will talk about the leader of the legislative party and the other leaders and then we will make a decision on Anil Deshmukh

– Sharad Pawar

There will be no impact of this matter on the govt.

– Sharad Pawar

Pawar says he has yet to speak to Congress or leaders of Shiv Sena. The decision on the Home Secretary’s resignation will be made by CM, it is his decision. I will sit with him and discuss it with him

– Sharad Pawar

It is the prerogative of the CM to take the appropriate decision to investigate the allegations

– Sharad Pawar

He (Param Bir Singh) started making these allegations after being transferred from the CP post not earlier.

– Sharad Pawar

It was Param Bir Singh who decided to reinstate Sachin Waze in the police force last year

– Sharad Pawar

It is true that Param Bir Singh met me .. he met me about his impending transfer

– Sharad Pawar

Allegations against Maharashtra’s Home Secretary are serious

– NCP chief Sharad Pawar on letter from former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh to CM

Sharad Pawar addresses press conference on Maha bombshell letter Youth, farmers and workers deceived by BJP: Priyanka Gandhi at rally in Assam

We are fighting a solid fight, we are very confident. Our effort is to talk about development, the needs of the people of Assam and the preservation and strengthening of their culture and identity: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, in Jorhat, on the upcoming elections to the Assembly of assam

India wins gold in women’s 10m air pistol team event at ISSF Shooting World Cup to implement seventh pay commission for Bengal government employees Western if the BJP voted for power

– Amit Shah during a poll

Disgruntled TMC MP Sisir Adhikari sings “ Bharat Mata ki Jai ”, joins BJP at Home Minister Amit Shah’s rally in Bengal Pakistani national was apprehended around 2:00 am today at the international border in the area of Samba, J&K: Border Security Force (BSF) If Rs 100 cr was the target by the Minister of the Interior (Maharashtra) then which was the target by other ministers. Uddhav Thackeray’s government has lost the moral authority to rule the state even for a day

– Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, in Patna

PM Modi to launch ‘Jal Shakti Abhiyan: Catch the rain’ campaign on World Water Day on March 22

The campaign will run from March 22 to November 30: Prime Minister’s Office

Param Bir Singh bombshell: BJP demands fair investigation by outside agency

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad wonders about Sharad Pawar’s silence in the affair. “In what capacity he was taking a brief from Param Bir Singh. And when Singh informed him, what action did he take. On whose behalf, Interior Minister Anil Deshmukh was extorting money. Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray should respond. The BJP demands a fair investigation by an outside agency where the role of each should be considered. “

The NDA government saved the rhinos and sent the poachers behind bars; Besides Kaziranga was freed from the invaders

– Modi at a campaign rally in Bokakhat, Assam

Didi gave the slogan ‘Maa, maati, manush’ but has the change come ?, asks Amit Shah

Can she free you from the infiltrators? We will make Bengal infiltrator-free in five years: Union Home Secretary Amit Shah at rally in Cheb, West Bengal

NDA government secures peace and stability in Assam

– Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a rally

Anil Deshmukh calls for a fair and impartial investigation

– ANIL DESHMUKH (@AnilDeshmukhNCP) 1616308556000 We used to, earlier, terrorists plant bombs. Now we learn that the police have planted bombs. Ambani has the highest security there. Even if you walk the road to Ambani twice, you would be questioned. How did that vehicle with a bomb last so long

– Raj Thackeray

It is now decided that Assam will get ‘double engine ki sarkar’, ‘doosri baar, BJP sarkar’

– Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a public rally in Bokakhat, Assam

Suspended Mumbai police officer Vinayak Shinde and Naresh Dhare, an arrested bookmaker, in connection with Mansukh Hiren’s death case: Maharashtra ATS Police will attempt to extort money from Ambani, close to CM

– Raj Thackeray

Mukesh Ambani and Uddhav Thackeray have a very good relationship. Mukesh Ambani and his family were present at Uddhav’s swearing-in ceremony. Vaze is extremely close to Shiv Sena and Uddhav. Will Vaze put an explosive under Ambani’s house without being told. This requires an investigation from a central agency

– Raj Thackeray

Assam: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address public rally in Bokakhat soon, Saudi Aramco 2020 net profit drops 44.4%

Saudi state oil giant Aramco on Sunday reported a 44.4% drop in 2020 net profit, hit by falling crude oil prices and volumes sold, and weakening refinery margins, the coronavirus pandemic having reduced demand.

India wins silver medal in men’s 10m air rifle team event at ISSF World Shooting Cup Two people detained in connection with Mansukh Hiren’s death case have Now Arrested: Maharashtra ATSIndia Marks Milestone in Universal Primary Health Care 70,000 AB-HWC Operational Target Reached in Advance 41.35 Million People Accessed Primary Health Care Services Over 9.45 Teleconsultations lakh carried out Mumbai: Bharatiya Janata party organizes a protest against the Interior Minister of Maharashtra, Anil Deshmukh, demands his resignation take a firm stand. There is no question of replacing the interior minister of Maharashtra

– Jayant Patil, Minister of Maharashtra and Chairman of the State NCP

Two people detained in connection with Mansukh Hiren’s death case: a senior Maharashtra ATSA policeman and a former police commissioner wrote to the CM to raise serious questions and allegations. There should be a serious probe. If this is the state of the Mumbai police then you can imagine what the state of Maharashtra is

– MoS Finance Anurag Thakur

Magnitude 4.2 earthquake struck 77 km southeast of Mokokchung, Nagaland Letter to Maharashtra CM was sent from my email id, former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh said

Earlier, Maha’s chief minister’s office said: A letter from Param Bir Singh was received at 4:37 p.m. today via a different email address, not his official one and without his signature. The new email address must be verified. The Home Office is trying to contact him about the same. (Source package: ANI)

Maharashtra CM and NCP Deputy Director Ajit Pawar and Jayant Patil will meet with NCP chief Sharad Pawar in Delhi today The planned goal of operationalizing 70,000 Ayushman Bharat health and wellness centers by March 31, 2021 has been reached in advance. About 41.35 million people accessed primary health care services in these centers: Government of India Nagpur: Bharatiya Janata Party is organizing a protest against Maharashtra Minister Anil Deshmukh an Indian Travel Mart three-day trip organized in Jammu to boost domestic tourism

In an effort to boost domestic tourism, the Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Department organized a three-day Indian Travel Mart in Jammu.

PM Modi to address public gatherings in West Bengal, Assam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is due to address public gatherings in Bankura in West Bengal and Bokakhat in Assam on Sunday.

India reports 43,846 new cases of COVID19, 22,956 recoveries and 197 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health Total cases: 1,15,99130 Total recoveries: 1,11,30,288 Active cases: 3.09087 Number of deaths: 1.59755 Total vaccination: 4.46.03.841 Social distancing standards violated at Sabzi Mandi Walla in Amritsar

Punjab: Social distancing standards violated at Sabzi Mandi Walla in Amritsar 195 new cases of COVID19 were reported in … https://t.co/Tn3tz9Ty9q

– ANI (@ANI) 1616296922000TMC MP Sisir Adhikari’s meeting with the BJP raises speculation about his participation in the Shah’s Sunday rally. The snow removal operation was carried out using heavy machinery on the Mughal road to Rajouri.

Jammu and Kashmir: a snow removal operation was carried out using heavy machinery on the Mughal road to Rajouri,… https://t.co/KToT8VZipS

– ANI (@ANI) 1616297796000 Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya said on Saturday that in the T20I series against England, the team wanted to try different things, including breaking the jinx of the stick first and winning. London Police have said on Saturday she had arrested dozens of people. after thousands have flocked to the UK capital to protest the ongoing coronavirus lockdown restrictions Congress must take a stand on former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh’s claim that Maharashtra Home Secretary Anil Deshmukh wanted police to collect Rs 100 crore per month in bars and hotels, Former MP Sanjay Nirupam said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address today public meetings in Bokakhat, Assam and Bankura, West Bengal, Miami Beach declares state of emergency on large spring breaker gatherings Tamil Nadu schools for grades 9, 10 and 11 will remain closed until At In light of the growing trend of COVID-19 cases, schools in Tamil Nadu will be closed for cl asses 9, 10 and 11 from March 22 until new orders, according to the State Department of Revenue and disaster management. Hostels for these students must also be closed. However, the online / digital teaching mode will continue for these classes.According to the notification, the conduct of the board exam for class 10 for boards other than Tamil Nadu State board as provided by these boards and special classes for students appearing for the above Board review for class 10 and the operation of hostels for these students will be allowed Tamil Nadu has reported 1,243 new cases of COVID-19, 634 discharges and 8 deaths Saturday. The total number of cases in the state reached 865,693, including 845,812 recoveries and 12,590 deaths. One case of COVID19 reported in Mizoram in the past 24 hours; number of cases to 4447, active cases to 15





