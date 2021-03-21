Dignitaries to wear Khadi Mujib jackets during Modis visit to Bangladesh

Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ visit to Bangladesh later this month on the centenary of the birth of Sheikh Mujibur Rehman, the state-run Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) provided 100 Custom designed Mujib jackets for wearing by dignitaries during the Indian period. PM visit.

Khadi, home-woven cotton is a symbol of a fabric that is uniquely swadeshi and was popularized by the father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi to promote the traditional hand-weaving industry.

The Mujib jacket is an extremely popular outfit in Bangladesh. For the older generation, Mujib Jacket is symbolic of the ideology of their great leader Sheikh Mujibur Rahman as it has increasingly become a fashion statement for young people in Bangladesh. Likewise, Khadi, the heritage fabric of India, is a unique blend of tradition and fashion, ”KVIC President Vinai Kumar Saxena said on Saturday in a statement from the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME).

PM Modi will visit Bangladesh, his first overseas visit since the coronavirus pandemic to commemorate Mujib Borsho, the centenary of the birth of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, 50 years of the Bangladesh Liberation War, and also 50 years of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Bangladesh.

The Mujib jacket is renowned for being the iconic garment worn by Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, who is called the father of the nation of Bangladesh. As Bangladesh celebrates ‘Mujib Borsho’, the centenary of the birth of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the Indira Gandhi Cultural Center of the Indian High Commission in Dhaka, placed an order for 100 Mujib jackets, ahead of the Honble PM’s visit. ” , added the statement from the MSME ministry.

PM Modi last visited Bangladesh in 2015 and will also participate in the Bangladesh National Day program as a guest of honor.

The specially designed Mujib jackets were made from high quality handcrafted Poly Khadi fabric. The black Mujib jackets were designed with 6 buttons, two pockets on the lower half and a front pocket on the left, as worn by Rahman. In keeping with the eco-friendly nature of the Khadi fabric, the covers of these jackets were also made of black Khadi cotton fabric with the Khadi Indias logo embroidered on them, ”the statement added.