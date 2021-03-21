Rudy Giuliani tried calling Sic Cops on ‘Borat’ crew after humiliating scene, producer says





Former Donald Trumps personal attorney Rudy Giuliani attempted to expose NYPD to Borat’s squad for extortion after he was filmed in an embarrassing scene dropping his pants off a hotel bed in Manhattan, a revealed on Saturday a producer of the film.

The scene showed Giuliani lying on his back and reaching out to his crotch. Borat Moviefilm actress Maria Bakalova, playing a journalist, stood following an interview with him. Giuliani claims he was tucking his shirt in.

When he realized he had been stuffed by the crew, Giuliani claimed that we were trying to extort him at that time [but] we didn’t ask for anything, film producer Monica Levinson said in a Producers Guild of America panel, which was first reported by Deadline.

He called all of his New York City cops and said extortion was a federal crime, Levinson added. It was smart to talk about it, she added, indicating that it might attract the attention of the police, even if it was a completely false claim.

. @ lucyjfisher hosts a live roundtable with this year’s MOTION PICTURE nominees: @MonLev #BoratSubsequentMovieFilm, @IAmCharlesDKing @JATBMFilm, Todd Black @MaRaineyFilm, Dan Janvey @nomadlandfilm, Ashley @PromadilmReveynveynveynveynay @Maadilma Ashley Fox @PromisingFilm twitter.com/XL5vFZMpSt

– Producers Guild of America (@producersguild) March 20, 2021

After the dust, the hotel locked the Boratcrews out of the suite where they filmed Giuliani, Levinson said. But the team had already transferred the footage out of the room, which always came out first, she explained. There are always ways to make sure we got the data.

But their equipment remained locked in the room and they were forced to rent new equipment, she said, Deadline reported. It was a really stressful time that night because the hotel wouldn’t let us take anything to the rooms, she added.

Giuliani told New York Posts Page Six last summer that he called New York Police after Borat star Sacha Baron Cohen walked into the hotel room in a pink thong.

This guy comes running in, dressed in a madman, what I would say was a pink transgender outfit, Giuliani told Page Six, in a transphobic screed. It sounded absurd. He had a beard, bare legs, and was not what I would call a distracting attraction.

He said he didn’t realize until later that it had to be Sacha Baron Cohen. I thought about all the people he had fooled before and felt good about myself because he didn’t understand me.

Giuliani did not provide details to Page Six about his conversations with city police. And he ended up in Borat.

Nothing came of Giuliani’s complaints, but Levinson was worried at the time after spending some 19 hours behind bars while filming the original Borat 2006.

We ended up confused with our lawyers, Levinson said. I called the production crew and said, “Let’s everyone go to New Jersey tonight. It was 11 o’clock in the evening. I didn’t want a repeat of what happened to me on the first film to happen to the whole crew.

Levinson was interviewed with several other nominees on Zoom in preparation for the PGA Virtual Awards ceremony on Thursday. Anthony Hines and Cohen, co-producers of Levinson and Borat, were nominated for the award for Best Motion Picture Producer.

Bakalova was nominated for an Oscar for her role in Borat. The film won Best Comedy and Cohen won Best Actor in a Comedy at the Golden Globes.

Giuliani won a Razzie nomination for Worst Supporting Actor. He could not be reached immediately for comment on Levinsons’ remarks.

