Trump Org leader’s ex-wife says she’s cooperating with investigators





The ex-wife of a Trump organization executive says she is cooperating with a New York investigation into Donald Trumps’ affairs.

Jennifer Weisselberg says she spoke to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office on several occasions and they questioned her about the apartments she and her ex-husband lived in without rent.

Ms Weisselberg is a former ballet dancer who was married to Barry, the son of Allen Weisselberg, the chief financial officer of the Trump Organization.

She told CNN that she had been asked about the compensation and gifts I had received from former presidents of the Trump organization.

Prosecutors may be interested in whether the appropriate taxes have been paid on the apartments, people familiar with the matter told the news agency.

The Manhattan District Attorney is leading a criminal investigation into the finances of the Trump organization.

Ms Weisselberg, who married her husband for 14 years before their divorce in 2018, says she has also met with attorneys from the office of New York Attorney General Letitia James, which is conducting a civil investigation.

For me, when the government calls you, it is your civic duty and there is nothing wrong with telling the truth. It wasn’t really a choice; they called me, said Ms Weisselberg.

I am happy to be so honest and transparent and to be fair because I have nothing to hide.

Barry Weisselberg has worked for the Trump organization for more than a decade and has been involved in running two ice rinks and a carousel in Central Park, according to CNN.

Prosecutors are reportedly investigating whether Mr. Trump’s company has misled lenders and insurers about the value of certain properties, the legality of tax deductions and consulting fees, among other issues.

They are also investigating a loan taken on a Chicago building and the repayment of payments made by former lawyer Michael Cohen.

The Trump organization has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing, and a spokesperson for Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance declined to comment.

Ms Weisselberg says she was allowed to use an apartment in Central Park South by Donald and Melania Trump on the day of her bridal shower and was allowed to choose fixtures and fittings during its renovation.

She says she loved the apartment from 2005 to 2013 and the couple only paid $ 400 per month for utilities and fees.

