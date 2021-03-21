Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses rally in Bokakhat, Assam: highlights | India News







Later today, the Prime Minister will also visit Bankura, West Bengal.

PM Modi in Assam

Prime Minister Modi, at a campaign rally in Bokakhat on Sunday, said Assam had made up his mind, “dusri baar Modi sarkar”. NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Bokakhat, Assam on Sunday ahead of assembly elections slated for later this month. This is PM Modi’s second visit to Assam this weekend. On Saturday PM Modi addressed a rally in Chabua.Later today, the Prime Minister will also visit Bankura, West Bengal.Prime Minister Modi, at a campaign rally in Bokakhat on Sunday, said Assam had made up his mind, “dusri baar Modi sarkar”. Training arms in Congress, Prime Minister Modi said the party was only seeking power now because its treasuries were empty. Prime Minister Modi has also accused the former congressional governments of Assam of restraining the state’s growth in the oil sector.

Addressing a rally in Chabua on Saturday, the prime minister also accused Congress of supporting those who try to tarnish the image of Assam tea.

Voting for the 126 Assam Assembly members will take place on March 27, April 1 and April 6. The counting of the votes will take place on May 2.

Highlights of PM Modi’s speech at Bokakhat:

* Today, I can respectfully say to all of our mothers, sisters and daughters here present that we have worked hard to meet the responsibility and the expectations with which you elected the BJP government.

* During the reign of Congress, the main issue was to save Assam’s booty from Congress. Under the NDA, Assam is heading to new heights. * At the Raj Congress, the question was how to increase connectivity between the two sides of the Brahmaputra? Modern bridges are being built over the Brahmaputra during NDA service, old incomplete bridges are being built.

* The NDA government put rhino hunters in jail. We are working on both animal safety and facilities for the people of Assam.

* Over the past five years, Assam has seen a growth in forest cover. It increases the opportunities for tourism and economic activities.

* Now that the NDA government is at the center and the NDA government is also in the state, the power of a dual engine is driving Assam forward. NDA NDA, https://t.co/FM2fSeEnZQ – BJP (@ BJP4India) 1616309688000 * Another major resource in Assam is petroleum and its related industries. Congress ignored the potential of this resource. In six years, more than 40,000 crore rupees have been invested in Assam in the oil and gas sector.

* The Assam government is also seriously considering increasing the daily wages of workers working in tea gardens.

* Over the past five years, the BJP-NDA government has taken action for tea garden workers in education, livelihood and medicine.

* Congress says he is secular but befriends sect-based parties in Assam, West Bengal and Kerala. They see nothing in front of power. * Today’s congressional leaders are only after power. Their treasures are empty and therefore they are only trying to fill it.

* Congress abuses the left in Kerala but embraces the left in West Bengal, hoping for a chair. Congress is in alliance with them in Jharkhand, Bihar, Maharashtra, but these parties will campaign against Congress in West Bengal.

look Assembly polls: Assam will get ‘dual-engine ki sarkar’, PM Modi says







