Boris Johnson fights Macron, Merkel and VDL as Brussels vaccination plan rolls out | Politics | News





Boris Johnson appears to have outsmarted Brussels and senior EU officials including Emmanuel Macron and Angela Merkel amid a tense clash between the two sides. Mr Johnson has recruited key member states as allies within the EU to push back against the European Commission and Ursula von der Leyen’s plan to block vaccine exports to the UK. Both Mr Macron and Ms Merkel have backed the EU plan which could reach 20% of the UK’s vaccine supply.

However, Britain has “recruited” key allies in Belgium, the Netherlands and Ireland – all of whom are urging Brussels to withdraw. The Daily Telegraph’s deputy political editor Lucy Fisher told the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show: “We are moving into a pretty tense week with the EU. “This is a subject that will be debated at the European Council summit on Thursday. “It should be noted that there is no consensus in the bloc on how to deal with this threat of blockade, or what the Mail on Sunday calls” the UK’s taking doses hostage. “ JUST IN: Lisa Nandy warns EU NOT to play games with vaccine export bans

She continued: “France and Germany seem to support the threat from the presidents of the European Commission. “But Boris Johnson seems to have done a good job recruiting allies in Belgium, the Netherlands, Ireland – all of whom are much more reluctant to engage in this trade war.” Earlier in Sky News, Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said any plans to deny vaccine exports to the UK would be extremely damaging to the bloc which prides itself on “open trade” and subsequent contracts . Mr Wallace said the European Commission and Ursula von der Leyen “know” that the world is watching and that if the EU starts to “shell out” the contracts it has with third countries, it will destroy other agreements. worldwide.

Ms von der Leyen said: “This is the message to AstraZeneca: you fulfill your contract with Europe before you start supplying other countries. “We have not received anything from the British, while we are providing them with vaccines.” It immediately received the support of the French Minister of European Affairs. Clément Beaune told AFP that Europe must “defend its interests”, adding: “We need a principle of reciprocity: to provide others if they supply us in accordance with signed contracts”. The UK government has responded to threats from the EU of an export ban, saying the move would be “illegal”.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos