Russian Ambassador to United States Antonov visits Moscow for consultations





we Get a short url

Russia announced that it would recall its top diplomat from the United States on Wednesday, hours after US President Joe Biden accepted Russian President Vladimir Putin’s journalist as a soulless “killer”. The ambassador was recalled to determine “what to do and where to go in relations with the United States”.

Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov left the Russian Embassy building in Washington, DC early Saturday afternoon, departing for New York, where he will catch a flight to Moscow, confirmed a Sputnik correspondent. Antonov waved to reporters from his vehicle and, questioned about his mood, gave a thumbs up gesture. He made no further comment. The diplomat is expected to arrive in the Russian capital on Sunday. On Friday evening, Antonov released a statement expressing gratitude for letters the Embassy received from U.S. citizens who apologized to Russia for Biden’s remarks. “I would like to express my deep gratitude to the citizens of the United States who have sent letters to the Embassy of support for the development of friendly relations between Russia and the United States. Many people disagreed and apologized for what was thoughtless. recent statements on the Russian Federation from Washington, “Antonov wrote. The envoy added that he was “deeply touched by the benevolent and active position of ordinary Americans who understand that dialogue between our countries should be based on mutual respect and equality”, and expressed the hope that the White House would “listen to the voices” of its constituents and “interrupt its course aimed at further devastating the already excessively conflicting relations” between the two countries. The last time Russia recalled its ambassador to the United States was in 1998, when the United States and the United Kingdom launched airstrikes against Iraq. Previously, the United States recalled its top diplomats to Moscow in 1934 and 1980. President Biden sparked a diplomatic row with Moscow out of the blue on Wednesday after accepting an ABC News correspondent’s qualification of Vladimir Putin as a “soulless” “killer” and threatened Moscow with further sanctions. Putin’s spokesman and the Russian Foreign Ministry lambasted POTUS over the remarks, the former suggesting that the comments indicated Washington was unwilling to improve relations. The Russian president himself, however, brushed aside the insults, wishing Biden “good health” and suggesting that he may have projected the guilt of the United States for things like slavery and mistreatment of Native Americans. on Russia. The “killer” comments are not the first time Biden has launched personal attacks on foreign leaders. Last year, he called Chinese President Xi Jinping a “thug,” compared North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to Hitler, and called Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan a “tyrant”. Donald Trump had his own epithet for Vladimir Putin, calling him “badass”, but only used the term a few times during his presidency.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos