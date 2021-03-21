Corona on the rise





The Covid-19 pandemic takes a bad turn in Pakistan as the number of positive cases increases day by day, with the latest high profile case being Prime Minister Imran Khan himself. It is therefore essential that standard operating procedures (SOPs) and precautions to stem the growing number of cases are followed. We have seen recently that people have shown a greater disregard for most of the precautions that the WHO has suggested we must follow. If this trend continues, it will lead to a dangerous and painful situation for the whole country. The third week of March showed that Pakistan reported the highest number of daily cases since July. With thousands of cases reported daily, the available medical facilities will soon begin to collapse. The country reported 3,876 cases within 24 hours of March 19. This is the highest number since July 2, 2020, when 4,432 cases were reported.

The Punjab has the dubious distinction of being in the lead with around two thousand cases per day. In terms of population ratio, Islamabad also presents a troubling scenario with an average of 300 positive cases per day. For a small city like Islamabad, this number is worrying, especially since it is the seat of government. If the number of cases continues to rise in Islamabad and Punjab with the same rate of positivity, it won’t be long before the numbers grow exponentially in other provinces as well. There is an immediate and urgent need to reduce the country’s workload which has increased sharply over the past two weeks. The data from almost every corner of the country should scare us, but it seems like it was taken lightly. We have seen an increase of almost fifty percent in daily cases week after week.

With a positivity rate of nearly 10% now, federal, state, and local governments should make it absolutely mandatory for all large and small businesses, departments, educational institutions, general stores, and industries to comply with SOPs. Hospital facilities are in urgent need of modernization to accommodate and vaccinate large numbers of people who come for vaccination. The current rate of vaccination is simply not fast enough to prevent further spread of the virus. Thus, there should be a strict imposition of SOPs, coupled with rapid vaccination, and finally the availability of more ventilators at health points so that victims of this virus are not turned away by hospitals. Any lax attitude towards this challenge will pose a serious threat to people. In this, we hope that all relevant departments will come together and work in tandem to tackle this problem.

