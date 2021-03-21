Bangladesh rules out security threat from PM Modi’s visit amid protests by ‘few’ left-wing Islamist groups

Bangladesh has ruled out any security threat from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s two-day visit to the country later this week and said “few” left-wing and extremist Islamist groups are against his trip, but he there is “nothing to fear” about them.

Prime Minister Modi will travel to Bangladesh from March 26-27 to attend celebrations for the country’s Golden Jubilee of Independence and the centenary of the birth of its founder Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. It would be his first trip to a foreign country since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are proud to invite him (Modi) to Bangladesh. The people are with us (the government),” Bangladesh Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said on Saturday evening.

Momen said “only a few can oppose this visit and let them go.” “There is nothing to fear for (their protests),” he added.

“Bangladesh is a democratic country where people have the right to express their opinion and the government does not care,” he said, adding that the protesters are “few” and are simply taking advantage of the “freedom of expression”. .

Prime Minister Modi and the heads of state and government of Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bhutan and the Maldives will be among the distinguished foreign guests to join the celebrations on separate schedules.

Momen said authorities had taken all necessary measures to ensure the safety of all visiting foreign dignitaries.

Some extremist Islamists, left-wing groups and members of civil society recently staged protests against Modi’s visit, referring to India’s new citizenship law.

Meanwhile, Junior Foreign Minister Shahriar Alam urged those with different opinions to show respect for the guests if they have respect for the Bangabandhu as Father of the Nation and love for the country “.

He specifically called on groups and personalities associated with the Nationalist Opposition Party of Bangladesh (BNP) to refrain from “showing double weight in opposing Modis’ visit since they tried to appease him for a while. his first term of government ”.

During his visit, Modi will also visit two Hindu temples in the southwestern districts of Shatkhira and Gopalganj, largely inhabited by the Hindu community of Matua, many of whom are from West Bengal.

When asked if there was any connection between Modi’s interaction with the community of Matua and the elections in West Bengal, Alam said: “It is not a concern of Bangladesh if his visit has a link with politics.

“We are happy that Modi is visiting different places outside of Dhaka. He is our guest and he is ready to come out of Dhaka. It will help to develop our tourism sector. So it is a good thing for us.”