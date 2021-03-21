How to spoil a possible Trump endorsement in one easy step





But within days, Blanchard’s efforts to position himself as the Trump-endorsed candidate in the race were put in jeopardy as it became clear that the 45th president was leaning towards supporting Rep. Mo Brooks (R-Ala.) In the GOP primary for Shelbys. seat. Four people familiar with Trump’s thinking said Brooks was his favorite candidate and would most likely receive approval for the foreseeable future if not on Monday when Brooks is officially due to launch his campaign and then later in the race.

President Trump could jump on Monday and do it, but he’s also interested in waiting to make a loud noise later, said one of those familiar with Trump’s thinking.

Representative Mo Brooks, R-Ala., Is pictured on Capitol Hill in Washington. | AP Photo / J. Scott Applewhite

Even Brooks himself seemed confident in Trump’s support. In a Wednesday afternoon phone call that was overheard by these two reporters as the Alabama congressman walked into a conservative Capitol Hill Brooks center, he told an unidentified person: President Mr. ‘said when I announce he would say nice, strong, positive things about me. The Brooks team did not respond to a request for comment.

Indeed, few in Trump’s inner circle expected the former president to ever endorse Blanchard rather than Brooks, who was among the first Republican lawmakers to announce a challenge to the 2020 election results last December. and had the inner lane for the 45th presidents, according to a Trump aide.

But what likely sealed the fate of the Blanchards, according to four people familiar with the matter, was when they said her team broke a cardinal rule in Trump World: They exaggerated how much of an insider she really was. from Trump.

The president didn’t know Lynda very well and it reminded him and his team that his team members had exaggerated how close they were meant to be, a person close to Trump said. One of her associates would tell any donor who listened to her that Trump was going to support her and that made him angry.

They were totally exaggerating the relationship between Lynda and him, added a Trump adviser.

A person close to Blanchard rejected suggestions that the former ambassador or her team had already inflated her relationship with Trump.

It makes no sense. She’s someone spinning someone around to help Mo. She would never sell him too much, she’s not that kind of person, the person said. The Blanchards team did not respond to a request for comment.

More than two months after the Jan.6 uprising on Capitol Hill, the Trumps blessing remains the primary form of currency in Republican politics. Potential Republican candidates and incumbent GOP lawmakers are in a mad race to gain its approval.

Some have used proven methods to gain Trumps approval, taking access-driven approaches or praising him from the public. Potential Ohio Senate candidate JD Vance, whose Hillbilly Elegy memoir became a Trump-era zeitgeist, met former Trump aides and consultants with close ties to the 45th president. Pennsylvania Representative Mike Kelly, who is eyeing a challenge against his states, the Democratic governor, told Reuters this week he would be able to appeal to the president and ask for his help after positioning himself as a supporter of Trump’s effort to overthrow the 2020 elections. result.

But there are still obstacles to a successful court. The Blanchards affair and others underscore the notorious sensitivity of former presidents to feel taken advantage of for the benefit of someone else, including politicians who exaggerate their closeness to him.

And if a candidate’s actions don’t match the pro-Trump brand it’s set on, it will likely be much more difficult to gain the approval of former presidents.

Two of sources close to Trump’s thought said he was urged to slow down his Senate approvals after throwing his weight behind Kansas Senator Jerry Moran, a frequent critic of Trump’s trade policies and one of the few. Republican senators who voted against his attempt to use emergency presidential powers in the spring of 2019 to build his long-promised new border wall. One of those sources said that when he went through the contradictions of Moran’s endorsement, the revulsion outweighed even minor cases of disloyalty only intensified. As an example, they noted that Trump is currently withholding approval from Indiana Senator Todd Young after Young called Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene an embarrassment to the Republican Party last month. Youngs ‘comments came shortly after Greene claimed she received Trumps’ full support during a phone call with the former president.

Surpasses the money and its approval and commitments [are] very precious. His political motto is up to many of these candidates and he plans to keep a tighter reign on it, a former senior Trump administration official said.

Former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort. | Joe Raedle / Getty Images

For those seeking Trump’s support, there is also the added challenge of grabbing it. Now living in his luxurious private resort in Mar-a-Lago, Trump is only accessible by invitation to the club or by those with his new mobile number in Florida. It’s a significant change from his Oval Office days, when members of Congress hoping to have a word with the president had several ways to make the connection. These days, Trump is surrounded by only a small team of assistants, many of whom have traveled back and forth to Palm Beach from Washington and in additional positions that demand their attention. A relationship with one of his political advisers certainly helps, as does a line to Sen. Lindsey Graham (RS.C.), who regularly golfed with Trump and had encouraged him to support Moran and Young.

A steady stream of Republicans has always managed to visit Trump in Mar-a-Lago, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Louisiana Minority Whip Steve Scalise and Florida Senator Rick Scott, who chairs the GOP Senate campaign arm. Utah Senator Mike Lee, who is due for re-election in 2022, and South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem, also held separate fundraisers in Mar-a-Lago over the past month, which included Trump cameos.

And some candidates have simply tried to flatter their way to a meeting with Trump at his South Florida home.

A lot of people I’ve spoken to in Washington talk about the toxicity of Trump, but every candidate I’ve spoken to for Congress, Senate, local legislatures, they’re all fighting for the job by selling themselves as Donald Trump’s conservative, said the former Trump campaign spokesman. Hogan Gidley.

Trump’s endorsement track record may offer a window into why so many Republicans are seeking a boost from the former president. Although he lost his re-election last fall, Trump was mostly successful in picking the winners of the primary contests. In 2018, follow-up by FiveThirtyEight found that candidates backed by Trump scored 15 for 17 in the GOP primaries for the US Senate, US House and governorates in which no incumbents were running. In 2020, all but two of the candidates approved by Trump won their respective Republican primaries.

But that success rate is due to the fact that at least so far Trump has provided endorsements primarily to shoe contenders or former assistants. That includes Republican incumbents like South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, who beat his Democratic opponent in 2016 by more than 20 percentage points, and Senator Mike Crapo from the deeply red state of Idaho. Former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, who is following in her father’s footsteps and running for governor of Arkansas, has also been approved. The same goes for former White House advance director Max Miller, a leading GOP candidate for the 16th Congressional District of Ohios who challenges one of ten House Republicans who voted. for the second dismissal of Trump.

