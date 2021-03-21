Muslim countries should take note of attacks by Houthi rebels





ISLAMABAD – Muslims, especially Arabs, should take immediate action in the face of increased attacks by Houthi rebels on the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, said Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, Prime Minister’s special aide on harmony religious and the Middle East. Speaking to reporters, Hafiz Ashrafi, who is also chairman of the Pakistani Ulema Council (PUC), stressed for stepping up efforts to seek a political solution to Yemen’s problem.

Ashrafi said Pakistan’s position from day one was that foreign interference in Arab-Islamic countries must end. Countries and elements that supported terrorist groups, individuals and organizations must be held accountable, he added. Extremism and terrorism in the name of Islam is an oppression that Muslim countries must deal with with mutual unity and stability, he said. Some 80,000 Pakistanis sacrificed their lives in the war on terror, he said, adding that today, thanks to the praise of Allah Almighty, Pakistan has overcome the threat of terrorism. Ashrafi said that the visit of the leaders of the Gulf countries to Pakistan and the visit of Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi to Egypt gave new impetus to relations between Pakistan and Arab-Islamic countries.

The government was making continuous efforts to promote and strengthen economic, religious, cultural and tourism relations instead of asking for debt aid, he said. To a question, he said that the role of the Emir of Kuwait in the process of reconciliation between Arab countries was laudable.

The Emir and Prime Minister of Kuwait have invited Prime Minister Imran Khan to visit Kuwait and the leaders of Pakistan also look forward to meeting the Emir of Kuwait and the Prime Minister of Kuwait, Ashrafi said.

The efforts to resolve the visa problem and strengthen cooperation with Kuwait in various fields have been a major achievement and a practical endeavor of the government’s successful foreign policy, he said.

He said the visa issue between Pakistan and Kuwait was being resolved after nine years, adding that the two countries were moving towards mutual understanding. Responding to a question, he said the solution to the Pakistan-India confrontation was to resolve the Kashmir issue.

Pakistan does not want war, but Pakistan has the capacity to respond to any aggression, Ashrafi said. “Our armed forces as well as the nation believe in faith, godliness and Jehad for the sake of Allah Almighty,” he said.

Indian intelligence agencies had planned to assassinate key Pakistani clerics and religious scholars, which was successfully foiled by Pakistani security agencies, he added. Ashrafi said there was no question of recognizing Israel.

Pakistan will accept the same Kashmir and Palestine solution that the Palestinians and Kashmiris agree to, he said.

He said the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) is a very strong forum of Arab countries and Pakistan has close ties with the GCC and this relationship will be further strengthened in the future.

