European nations signal opposition to China’s bullying in South China Sea





It is believed that the UK, France and Germany would send warships to the South China Sea to push back Beijing’s claim in that region. It should be seen as a united opposition to China’s intimidation in the South China Sea.Jamie Seidel, in an article in news.com.au, an Australian-based news site wrote that “With diplomatic efforts meeting a wolf-warrior response, International fgagged orums, and the trade used as a coercive club, Europereacts with growing concern over China’s aggressiveness. Hiroyuki Akita, a Japanese international SA security commentator said: “It would raise the bar higher for a Chinese decision on military action. The sending of warships by the UK, France and Germany to the Indo-Pacific could provoke a backlash from China and create new tensions. But its positive effects – in terms of deterring Chinese adventurism in the Taiwan Strait and the South China Sea – undoubtedly outweigh its negative effects ”. In this week’s two sessions at the National Assembly of the Communist Party of China, President Xi Jinping reaffirmed his desire to build a global fleet. He said,“The current security situation in our country is largely unstable and uncertain,” Xi told the assembled delegates. Defense General Minister Wei Fenghe added to the drumbeat, declaring that China had “entered a phase of high risk.” Read also: Turkeys Erdogan leaves the European treaty intended to protect women from violence Read also: Threat of Wakhan Corridor: Kremlin Peace Talks Underway; Chabahar Pivot to counter? News.com.au reported that China officially has the world’s largest navy, with some 360 ​​ships in active service. By 2035, Xi wants 40 major fighters afloat. The recent Advantage at Sea report from the US Pentagon warned that “Already commanding the world’s largest naval force, the People’s Republic of China is building modern surface fighters, submarines, aircraft carriers, fighter jets, Amphibious assault ships, nuclear ballistic missile submarines, great coast guard knives and polar icebreakers at an alarming rate. “ Britain also announced that itsthe new aircraft carrier Queen Elizabeth will lead a multinational task force on its first active deployment later this year. This small fleet is expected to conduct exercises in the South China Sea, while France has developed a renewed interest in “the Far East” because it has territories in the Indian and Pacific Oceans. In addition, it maintains military installations in Reunion, New Caledonia and French Polynesia. The US State Department statement said, “The international community has a vital interest in the preservation of an open maritime order.” We welcome Germany’s support for a rules-based international order in the Indo-Pacific. “ Read also: Tensions in Alaska are high: the American-Chinese negotiations launch; The East-West Dominion War?

