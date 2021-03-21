Turkish police release politician after detention in assembly





The party, which is plagued by government crackdown, said Gergerlioglu was arrested while performing his ablution for morning prayers. Police insisted on detaining him and took him away in his pajamas and slippers, the HDP said in a statement. Gergerlioglus’ son tweeted a photo of them together after his release on Sunday afternoon. A statement from the prosecutor’s office, quoted by the state-run Anadolu news agency, said Gergerlioglu was arrested for not leaving parliament despite losing his status as a lawmaker and for slogans chanted by some people during a demonstration in parliament on Wednesday praising the jailed leader of a Kurdish militant group. . Gergerlioglu, former head of an Islamist human rights association, denounced several human rights violations in Turkey, including illegal strip searches of detainees by police. He trained and worked as a pulmonologist, but was fired by emergency decree. He pleaded for the tens of thousands of other officials who were purged in the wake of the 2016 coup attempt. Gergerlioglu was convicted in 2018 and sentenced to two years and six months in prison for disseminating terrorist propaganda after retweeting a 2016 press article about a call for peace by the banned Kurdistan Workers’ Party, or PKK. An appeals court upheld the conviction, saying he owned and legitimized the PKK by sharing the link, which included a photo of armed fighters. The PKK is considered a terrorist organization in Turkey, Europe and the United States. He has been waging an armed insurgency against the Turkish state since 1984 and the conflict has killed tens of thousands of people. A fragile ceasefire and peace talks collapsed in the summer of 2015. Supreme Court prosecutors also filed an indictment with the Constitutional Court for shutting down the HDP this week and calling for a five-year ban on 687 members from political participation. It is the latest crackdown on the party, which has seen its former leaders, lawmakers and thousands of activists arrested. The HDP is the second largest opposition party in parliament, elected with over 5.8 million votes in 2018. The nationalist ally of the Turkish presidents, Devlet Bahceli, had called on the president of the assembly to remove Gergerlioglu from the building in a series of tweets on Saturday, describing him as a separatist. The Turkish Grand National Assembly is not the dormitory for separatists or the place where fugitives can take refuge. The dagger in the hearts of great Turkish nations cannot be allowed to nest or tolerated … Laying a bed in parliament is a dark stain on democracy, he wrote in a tweet. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan turned to nationalists to consolidate his power as president and with a combined majority in parliament. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos