President Joko Widodo, please save the Sunanate Solo

Dear President Joko Widodo. I am very concerned about the state of Keraton Kasunanan Solo and the ongoing internal conflicts of the Pakubuwono dynasty. Personally, I think that without Solo Kasunanan, the unitary state of the Republic of Indonesia would feel bland.

I am the screenwriter of the film Sultan Agung. The film Sultan Agung has won numerous nominations at the Bandung Film Festival, including me being the best / best film writer. I understand very well the story of the creation of the kingdom of Mataram with the details of its political trinkets. Wahyu Gagak-Emprit and Mbang Lampir cry out to protect the Mataram race.

Kasultanan Ngayogyakarta Hadiningrat, Duchy Pakualaman, Kadipaten Mangkunegaran and Kasunanan Solo are of the Mataram race. The four of them are linked by the sled-archery agreement. If Solo Kasunanan collapsed, the others would collapse too sooner or later.

The kingdom of Mataram is a kingdom with nuances of Islamic culture. Mataram, formerly known as Kademangan Mentaok, was founded by Ki Pemanahan or Ki Gedhe Mataram with his relatives, namely Ki Jurumertani alias Ki Mondoroko (brother-in-law of Pemanahan) and Danang Sutawijaya (biological son of Sultan Hadiwijaya ). After the death of archery, Sutawijaya ascended to the throne to become the Grand Panembahan Senopati in Ngalaga Ngabdurahman Khalifatulloh Syayiddin Panatagama.

The Solo region, with the Keraton Kasunanan Solo as its center, deserves to be a special region because of its cultural strength.

The increasingly fragile internal political dynamics of the Sultanate of Pajang then made Kademangan Mentaok a kingdom of Mataram, its first king being Ingkang Sinuhun Susuhunan Agung Hanyokrokusumo Ngabdurahman Khalifatulloh Syayiddin Panatagama or better known as Sultan Agung Hanyokrokrokrokrokrok.

Sultan Agung’s struggle to reunite the archipelago after the collapse of Majapahit began with the Brang Wetan I expedition in 1613-1615, the Brang Wetan II expedition in 1622-1625, and its peak was war of Batavia, 1628-1629. No one won and no one lost in the Batavia War, JP. Coen died and Mataram failed to occupy the fortress of Batavia. However, Sultan Agung proved that the Indonesian nation dared to fight Dutch colonialism with courage and courage.

Sultan Agung Hanyokrokusumo, is not only the great king, but also a great poet of Gendhing literature and creator of the sacred dance Bedaya Ketawang. Sultan Agung was confirmed as a national hero in 1972 by President Soeharto.

The history of the archipelago’s struggle against Dutch colonialism began during the time of Sultan Agung Hanyokrokusumo. The Mataram dynasty, with its political ups and downs, had inked the history of the archipelago’s journey until the formation of a nation-state on August 17, 1945, which we know as NKRI.

Without Solo Kasunanan, the unitary state of the Republic of Indonesia felt tasteless.

Kasunanan Solo, as the successor of the Mataram dynasty, predates the Sultanate of Yogyakarta. The Giyanti Agreement as a product of colonial law divided Solo Kasunanan into Solo Kasunanan and the Sultanate of Yogyakarta, which was followed by the formation of Puro Pakualaman Kadipaten and Mangkunegaran Kadipaten.

I do not want to interfere in the internal affairs of the Pakubuwono clan and I am not on anyone’s side. My interest is the eternal Kasunanan Solo Palace with the NKRI in its tradition and rule. Preserve a noble culture and spread a just culture. From Majapahit to Mataram today there is a dynasty, namely the Rajasa dynasty.

In my opinion, the Pakubuwono breed carries the mandate and long history of their ancestors in the past. The involvement of the government in the safeguard of the Solo Kasunanan Palace is really necessary. The palace with all its traditions and paugeran becomes the Adiluhung cultural center as well as a cultural servant.

Solo City inspired the children of the country to fight against Dutch colonialism. The real proof is the very struggle of Ingkang Sinuhun Susuhunan Pakubuwono X ngedab-edabi, which ultimately made him a national hero.

This article primarily expresses my deep concern about the condition of Kraton Kasunanan Solo and the prolonged internal conflicts of the boys and girls of PB XII.

My suggestions are as follows.

Internal parts

1. The children of PB XII must be more harmonious and be aware that Kasunanan Solo must be saved.

2. Ongoing leadership is a necessity that must continue to exist and be maintained, lir gumanti. Not only symbols that are meaningless and unnecessary, but must be able to control and lead the government of Solo Palace as a cultural center.

External parts

1. The general public, especially the people of Solo, should understand that the beginning of the archipelago’s struggle was very much motivated by the persistence of the Mataram tribe in struggling to free their people from the shackles of Dutch colonialism.

2. The government’s commitment to maintain Solo Kasunanan.

The continuity of Solo Kasunanan is not only seen from the physical building, but also from the Pakubuwono clan as the main actor in carrying out the long historical tenure of Mataram’s ancestors, who currently play his role as cultural servant.

* Academics from Gadjah Mada University