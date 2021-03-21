‘Fail’ Donald Trump ‘highly unlikely’ to run in 2024, election expert says





Former President Donald Trump is “highly unlikely” to be the Republican Party candidate for 2024 or make an offer to return to the White House as a candidate for a third opposition party, political scholar said .

This claim comes from Allan Lichtman, an emeritus professor of history at the American University known for his predictive model that accurately predicted the winner of seven of the last eight US presidential elections.

“He has over $ 400 million in loans due. His brand is failing. His businesses are failing. He has a huge IRS audit. He is no longer in office. He has lost his Twitter. That’s a lot of baggage for someone. run for president, ”Lichtman told Miami Herald columnist Andrés Oppenheimer, referring to Trump.

Lichtman co-created a system called “The Keys to the White House” in 1981 alongside Russian geophysicist Vladimir Keilis-Borok. The only time this failed was in 2000, when academics mistakenly predicted that Al Gore would become president.

Although he won the popular vote, Gore lost the Electoral College and George W. Bush was elected. Lichtman said his model was designed with the popular vote in mind.

The system was adapted from an earthquake forecasting model and contains a list of 13 true or false statements about an election, including mid-term gains, if there is lasting social unrest, the existence of a major scandal, economic conditions and more. A loss is usually expected if six of the 13 keys are against the holder.

In 2016, he accurately predicted Trump’s victory. In 2020, he accurately predicted the loss of Trump. Lichtman previously said Trump turned at least seven keys against him.

“Never in the history of the United States has the White House party undergone such a sudden and dramatic turnaround in just a few months,” the professor said in October 2020.

Trump was defeated by Democrat Joe Biden the following month, and Republicans’ once-flourishing social media presence remained blunt after his suspension from Twitter and Facebook following the Jan.6 riot on the U.S. Capitol.

Lichtman told Oppenheimer that Vice President Kamala Harris was running for the Democratic Party in 2024 and that a second run for Biden was a possibility, despite his age.

“There is also no precedent in American history for having started the presidency at 78. But, as we know, precedents are meant to be broken,” he said.

Ultimately, Lichtman said it was still far too early to make a prediction, but claimed Trump had “too many other challenges” to be a viable candidate for 2024.

Trump gave his first major speech since leaving the White House in late February at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC). Trump criticized Biden, argued he won the November election, and teased future political ambitions.

He told attendees at the time, “We started together four years ago and it’s far from over. And you know what it is? Hardworking people, hardworking American patriots hard, it’s only just beginning and in the end we will win. We will win. “

Former US President Donald Trump leaves Trump Tower in Manhattan on March 9, 2021 in New York City James Devaney / GC Images / Getty Images

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos