PM Narendra Modi to launch Catch The Rain campaign on Monday





The prime minister’s office said in a statement the campaign would be carried out across the country (File) New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the “Jal Shakti Abhiyan: “Catch the Rain” campaign on World Water Day, Monday. The historic MoU for the implementation of the Ken Betwa Link project, the first draft of the National River Interconnection Perspective Plan, will also be signed by the Chief Ministers of Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh during of the event. The prime minister’s office said in a statement that the campaign would be undertaken across the country in rural and urban areas with the theme “catch the rain, where it falls, when it falls”. It will be implemented from March 22 to November 30 – pre-monsoon and monsoon period in the country. It will be launched as “Jan Andolan“(public movement) to take water conservation to the grassroots level through the participation of the population. It is intended to encourage all stakeholders to create rainwater harvesting structures adapted to climatic conditions and to the subsoil strata, to ensure adequate storage of rainwater, the PMO said. After the event, gram sabhas will be held in all gram panchayats in each district (except in the voting states) to discuss issues related to water and water conservation. Gram sabhas will also take “Jal Shapath“(oath) for water conservation,” he added. The Ken Betwa Linkage Project Agreement heralds the start of interstate cooperation to implement former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s vision of transporting water from areas that have surplus water to areas prone to drought and water-deficit thanks to the interconnection of rivers, said PMO. . This project includes the transfer of water from Ken to the Betwa River through the construction of the Daudhan Dam and a canal connecting the two rivers, the Lower Orr Project, the Kotha Dam and the Bina Complex Multi-Purpose Project. It will provide annual irrigation of 10.62 lakh per hectare, drinking water supply at around 62 lakh and also generate 103 MW of hydropower. PMO said the project would be of immense benefit to the water-poor Bundelkhand region, especially for Panna, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Sagar, Damoh, Datia, Vidisha, Shivpuri and Raisen districts of Madhya. Pradesh and Banda, Mahoba, Jhansi and Lalitpur of Uttar Pradesh. This will pave the way for greater interconnection of river projects to ensure that water scarcity does not become a drag on the country’s development, the PMO said.

